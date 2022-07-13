Wednesday Bird Droppings: The Orioles have a .500 record

Good morning, Birdland!

It feels surreal, but the Orioles have actually done it. They are back to .500 more than halfway through the 2022 season, and they did so on the back of a nine-game winning streak.

The latest triumph was a 4-2 win over the Cubs. I cannot say that I watched because I am part of the swath of people in the mid Atlantic that has been left in the dark since Mother Nature had herself a wild afternoon on Tuesday. I’m typing this on an iPhone in a Starbucks parking lot (just to give you an idea of my dedication to the blog!) But it sounded amazing! Hopefully everyone is staying safe out there.

How about Ramon Urías, though? He had three hits, including a massive two-run homer. He is a player that exists in sort of an in-between state where it’s unclear if he factors into the future or if he is just a stopgap. Whatever the case, he is an important presence right now that has deepened the Orioles lineup since returning from the IL.

And then we have to give some props to Jordan Lyles. The guy tossed seven innings and allowed only two runs. Are you kidding me? We are reaching the point where he is exceeding expectations. Not only is he eating innings, but they are often quality innings. Lyles also surpassed 100 innings thrown on the season and now owns a 4.37 ERA. It’s not ace-level stuff, but it is darn good.

Another win today would push the win streak to double digits and it would give the Orioles a winning record on the year. Ah! Deep breaths, everyone. Deep breaths!

Links

Orioles still full of surprises | Roch Kubatko

When most places project you to lose about 100 games in a season, you are gonna have to do some unexpected things to turn it around. The Orioles have done that up and down the roster. That’s what makes this team so fun. It’s not fully a “team of misfits,” but it’s close enough to make every win feel magical.

The surging Orioles are .500 this late in a season for the first time since 2017. They say they have ‘bigger aspirations.’ | The Baltimore Sun

There is something special about this team, and since they clearly aren’t going to lose another game this year I agree with this sentiment that they should have bigger aspirations.

Latest On Orioles’ Deadline Outlook | MLB Trade Rumors

The idea of the Orioles taking on salary over the next seasons to bring in talent is an intriguing one. Blake Snell has been mentioned as an example. Who knows if he is cooked or not, but getting him, his salary, AND an intriguing prospect or two is something that could make a lot of sense for Mike Elias and crew.

Orioles birthdays

Is it your birthday? Happy birthday!

Pat Rapp turns 55 today. The starting pitcher played in 31 games for the 2000 Orioles.

The second-most famous Mark Brown turns 63. He played in nine games for the 1984 Birds.

This day in O’s history

1955 - The O’s send outfielder Holt Evers to Cleveland in exchange for pitcher Bill Wight.

1962 - O’s catcher Charlie Lau ties a major league record with four doubles in a 10-3 win over Cleveland.

1969 - Dave McNally brings his season record to 13-0 in a win over the Red Sox.

1991 - Four Orioles pitchers (Bob Milacki, Mike Flanagan, Mark Williamson, and Gregg Olsen combine to no-hit the Athletics in a 2-0 win.

2019 - Andrew Cashner is dealt to the Red Sox in exchange for a pair of teenagers.