It is Wednesday night.

The Orioles have had a winning streak hit double digits for the first time in the 21st century and are above .500 deep into the season for the first time in five years. They completed a two-game sweep of the Cubs with a 7-1 victory. Austin Hays had four hits, Cedric Mullins added a pair, and Spenser Watkins contributed another solid start to his ledger.

YOU KNOW WHAT MUST BE DONE.