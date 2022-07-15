Friday night Orioles game thread: at Rays, 7:10

The Orioles head into the Trop looking to rack up their 11th straight win. I know they’re going to lose a game soon and I will try not to be disappointed. But it’s super annoying to me that the Mariners are having a long win streak of their own. Stop trying to steal our thunder, Mariners!

They won their 11th straight game yesterday while the Orioles were off, so the Orioles need to win tonight to keep pace. Can the Orioles please not have a shorter win streak than the Mariners?

I do not know why I care about this, but I do. So please humor me.

What’s more important than a win streak is that the Orioles are just 1.5 games out of a wild card spot and the Rays, with four more wins, are the top of the wild card pile.

The Orioles do have the right pitcher on the mound to try and extend their streak. Tyler Wells has been the best pitcher in the rotation this year, though he did run into a few bumps in his last start against the Angels. It was his first stumble in awhile, so hopefully tonight he’ll be back on track against the Rays.

Starting for the Rays tonight is Luis Patiño. Just 22 years old, Patiño has been out with an injured oblique since April and is just now making his second start of the year. Just a year ago, Patiño was an early/mid 20s prospect depending on the publication. Let’s see what he’s got!

The Baseball Reference game preview has a lot of numbers about each team, including their recent performances. Here are some fun facts about both teams’ records.

Overall, the Rays are four games better than the Orioles. But the more recent trends look better for our Birds. In the last 10 games the Orioles are four games better (10-0 to 6-4). In the last 20, the O’s are three games better. And in the last 30 days, the Rays are only 15-15 while the Orioles are 21-9. Let’s keep this trend going.

Orioles lineup

1. Cedric Mullins (L) CF

2. Trey Mancini (R) DH

3. Anthony Santander (S) LF

4. Ryan Mountcastle (R) 1B

5. Austin Hays (R) RF

6. Adley Rutschman (S) C

7. Ramón Urías (R) 3B

8. Rougned Odor (L) 2B

9. Jorge Mateo (R) SS

SP: Tyler Wells (RHP)

Rays lineup

1. Yandy Díaz (R) 3B

2. Harold Ramírez (R) DH

3. Ji-Man Choi (L) 1B

4. Randy Arozarena (R) LF

5. Isaac Paredes (R) 2B

6. Josh Lowe (L) CF

7. Yu Chang (R) SS

8. Francisco Mejía (S) C

9. Luke Raley (L) RF

SP: Luis Patiño (RHP)

Let’s go O’s!