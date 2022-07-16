Saturday afternoon Orioles game thread: at Rays, 4:10

Friday night saw the Orioles’ 10-game win streak come to an end. A furious comeback attempt and a career night from Ramon Urias weren’t enough to stretch the streak to 11. In baseball, things are often decided by inches, which proved to be true again in the loss.

The expected batting average on the Christian Bethancourt home run was .060. It was well placed in the stadium, the short left field fence. Santander got there to make a play! He just... didn't make the play. — Camden Chat (@CamdenChat) July 16, 2022

(That Bethancourt HR proved to be the winning hit for Tampa, by the way)

Saturday offers plenty of other opportunities, even without the win streak to play for. Not only do the Orioles still have a chance to play for a winning first half but also to end a Rays’ win streak. The Orioles' last win in baseball’s worst stadium—aka Tropicana Field—came almost a year ago on July 19, 2021. Just as the Orioles’ 10-game streak ended Friday, the Rays’ 10-game home streak can come to an end Saturday.

Taking the bump for the Os is perhaps the first half’s biggest surprise, Dean Kremer. In his last time out, Kremer matched a career-high with seven strikeouts in five scoreless innings against the Angels. It was the fourth start this year where Kremer has thrown 5+ scoreless innings. The first of those starts came back against the Rays in Baltimore, as Kremer went six innings and struck five in a 1-0 win. Overall, Tampa has been a good matchup for the third-year right, as he sports a 3.21 ERA in 14 innings with 14 Ks.

Opposing him for the Rays is soft-throwing lefty Ryan Yarbrough. After posting a 5.11 ERA in 21 starts last year, Yarbrough has continued to struggle in 2022. In his last home start, Yarbrough only lasted 1.2 innings, as he gave up six runs on eight hits in a loss to the White Sox. The lefty did find some success in his only appearance against the Orioles in 2022, as he allowed two runs in four innings of relief against the Os on May 20th. This matchup still presents a great opportunity for the Birds, as they have their highest team OPS when facing left-handed starters.

A side note: Brandon Lowe makes his return to the Rays lineup after being on the 60-day injured list since May 15th with a back injury.

Orioles’ Lineup

Cedric Mullins (L) CF Trey Mancini (R) DH Ryan Mountcastle (R) 1B Anthony Santander (S) LF Austin Hays (R) RF Ramon Urias (R) 2B Tyler Nevin (R) 3B Robinson Chirinos (R) C Jorge Mateo (R) SS

Rays’ Lineup