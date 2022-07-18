Monday Bird Droppings: The Orioles are .500 at the All-Star break and that’s still fun

Hello, friends.

Day 1 of the 2022 MLB draft is in the books. The Orioles had the chance on Sunday night to take four players who they hope will load up their farm system even further for the future. They made a semi-surprise pick at #1 overall, choosing Jackson Holliday, son of seven-time All-Star Matt. Later in the evening, the Orioles added a trio of college hitters, including Florida outfielder Jud Fabian, who they were said to be interested in last year before the Red Sox took him and didn’t sign him one pick before the O’s.

For anyone who had spent the days leading up to the draft getting excited about either Druw Jones (#2 to the Diamondbacks) or Termarr Johnson (#4 to the Pirates), it’s something of a disappointing outcome that the Orioles went with someone else. One person who sure sounded excited about the Orioles drafting Holliday was GM Mike Elias:

Mike Elias on Jackson Holliday: "The upside for him is enormous. It’s a potential star playing shortstop, batting in the middle of the order, doing so for a very long time. In some regard, I don’t know that the ceiling gets much higher than somebody with that profile.” #Orioles — Nathan Ruiz (@NathanSRuiz) July 18, 2022

You must always take a GM or scouting director’s words immediately after making a top draft pick with many grains of salt. Every one of these people gets in front of the microphones and talks about how happy they are that they got the guy they wanted, they believe in his potential, and so on. Some of them do not turn out to be correct. So the praise, no matter how exuberant, doesn’t matter until it’s backed up by pro performance. But still, you know, it’s nice. Elias has seen some good players. For him to get excited, it’s not dumb to hope that means something.

It’s not like Holliday was some kind of obscure player plucked from farther down draft boards for #1 consideration. At MLB Pipeline and FanGraphs, Holliday was the #2 guy, behind only Jones. He is a shortstop who many evaluators think will stick at shortstop, some folks think he could have 25-30 home run power.

Once he signs with the Orioles, Holliday will be headed for the Florida Complex League, and then his talent and development will take him upward from there. Elias sounds like he’s prepared to be aggressive with the player if his performance warrants.

Player quotes are in the same category as GMs. They’re all confident, they all think they can make it, and so on. That having been said, Holliday sure seems like he is ready for the spotlight:

Jackson Holliday: "I want to be the best player, and I want to honor the Orioles for for selecting me. I'm going to work as hard as I can to to make it to the Major Leagues and have a great career for them and for their fans. I'm very excited, and I always compete." — Zachary Silver (@zachsilver) July 18, 2022

Jackson Holliday has been at this baseball thing for a long time. Here’s some video of 3-year-old Jackson playing around with his dad:

some 3 year old video for ya pic.twitter.com/xPLVzAGga1 — Jeff Howe (@sportsdenver) July 18, 2022

That kid was taking some good rips from pretty much as soon as he could hold a bat.

The draft resumes at 2pm Eastern today, with rounds 3-10 coming by day’s end.

For the MLB team, it’s the All-Star break! There is not another Orioles game until Friday. Most seasons, it’s a relief to not have any O’s games to watch for a few days. It’s like being freed temporarily from a curse. In 2022, with the team at .500 heading into the break and only a 3.5 game deficit to a wild card spot, I’m impatient to see some more, even though their next seven games are against the Yankees and Rays.

**

