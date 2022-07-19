Will this be the last year there’s only one Oriole in the All-Star Game?

Some year, the Orioles will have multiple players participating in the All-Star Game again. This year is not that year, so the most that O’s fans will get of one of our favorite team’s players is if Jorge López is called upon to pitch an inning.

In the meantime, you can always dream for next year and beyond that there will be games with Grayson Rodriguez, Adley Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson, and others all making the team at the same time. Maybe you can even dream that eventually MLB will drop its grudge against the Orioles and allow Baltimore to host the game for the first time this century.

When do you think we’ll see multiple Orioles again? What future All-Stars do you think are lurking somewhere in the system right now?

How to watch the game

Time: 7:30pm Eastern

Channel: Fox

American League starting lineup

Shohei Ohtani - Angels - DH Aaron Judge - Yankees - RF Rafael Devers - Red Sox - 3B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. - Blue Jays - 1B Giancarlo Stanton - Yankees - LF Byron Buxton - Twins - CF Tim Anderson - White Sox - SS Andres Gimenez - Guardians - 2B Alejandro Kirk - Blue Jays - C

Baltimore-born Shane McClanahan of the Rays has been tabbed as the starting pitcher for the American League. Note that Jose Altuve and Mike Trout were the originally-selected starters; each is missing the game due to injury. Gimenez replaced Altuve in the starting lineup and Buxton replaced Trout.

National League starting lineup

Ronald Acuna Jr. - Atlanta - RF Mookie Betts - Dodgers - CF Manny Machado - Padres - 3B Paul Goldschmidt - Cardinals - 1B Trea Turner - Dodgers - SS Willson Contreras - Cubs - C William Contreras - Atlanta - DH Joc Pederson - Giants - LF Jeff McNeil - Mets - 2B

With the All-Star Game taking place in Los Angeles this year, Clayton Kershaw was tabbed as the NL’s starting pitcher. As Orioles fans, it is difficult to argue with the principle that the hometown pitcher should play in the game in his team’s city.

There were also two injury replacements in the NL lineup. Jazz Chisholm of the Marlins was initially selected as the second base starter, and Bryce Harper was the designated hitter. They have been replaced by McNeil and William Contreras, respectively.

The full All-Star rosters, including reserves, can be found here.

SB Nation has partnered with DraftKings. Betting odds for the All-Star game have the National League favored on the money line at -115, and an over/under on total runs scored in the game at 7.5.