Orioles 2022 Draft Pick Signing Tracker

The 2022 MLB Draft has come and gone. The Orioles, starting with #1 overall pick Jackson Holliday, made a total of 22 picks in the draft. On the agenda between now and the August 1 deadline is to get these players signed to contracts and officially into the Orioles system.

During the Mike Elias era, the Orioles have signed the vast majority of picks. In 2019, when the draft still had 40 rounds, the O’s signed every pick for the first 33 rounds. They signed all six picks made in the shortened 2020 draft, and last year when the draft settled on its new 20 round format, the O’s signed 21 out of 21 players chosen.

After the draft completed, scouting director Brad Ciolek told Orioles reporters that “the intent is to sign each and every one” but that he is “not as optimistic as in years past” that they might go 22-22 in signing players this year.

Between now and the deadline, we’ll be tracking who’s signed, how much they’ve signed for, and who’s said they’re not signing. This post will be updated as often as new information becomes public.

The Orioles total bonus pool

The most important thing for who the Orioles will or won’t sign is MLB’s slot value system. Each pick in the first ten rounds is assigned a dollar value. Add them up and you get a team’s total bonus pool. Talk about over slot or under slot is relative to each pick’s value. Players with more leverage - just-graduated-from-high school kids and college sophomores - get over slot. Players with less, like college seniors or just players drafted in excess of a consensus view of their talent, tend to get under slot.

The #1 pick comes with about $8.8 million of pool money. The O’s 10th round pick, #287 overall, brings a mere $155,700. For the O’s this year, that total is $16,924,000 - the second-highest amount any team has ever had since this system was instituted in 2012.

Unsigned picks in the first ten rounds result in the team losing that amount of its bonus pool. For players taken after the tenth round, the first $125,000 of signing bonus does not apply to the pool. A team can exceed its pool by up to 5% with only a tax on the overage. There are stiffer penalties beyond that, but no team has ever chosen to pay them in a decade. With the 5% on top, the Orioles have $17,770,200 in pool money to potentially play with. They begin with about $850,000 in overslot potential before signing anyone.

The official signings

So far, there are none.

The officially-not-signings

So far, there are none.

The Orioles picks

Round 1, #1: Jackson Holliday - SS - Stillwater HS (Oklahoma)

- SS - Stillwater HS (Oklahoma) CB Round A, #33: Dylan Beavers - OF - University of California

- OF - University of California Round 2, #42: Max Wagner - 3B - Clemson

- 3B - Clemson CB Round B, #67: Jud Fabian - OF - University of Florida

- OF - University of Florida Round 3, #81: Nolan McLean - RHP(/3B?) - Oklahoma State

- RHP(/3B?) - Oklahoma State Round 4, #107: Silas Ardoin - C - University of Texas

- C - University of Texas Round 5, #137: Trace Bright - RHP - Auburn

- RHP - Auburn Round 6, #167: Douglas Hodo III - OF - University of Texas

- OF - University of Texas Round 7, #197: Preston Johnson - RHP - Mississippi State

- RHP - Mississippi State Round 8, #227: Cameron Weston - RHP - University of Michigan

- RHP - University of Michigan Round 9, #257: Adam Crampton - SS - Stanford

- SS - Stanford Round 10, #287: Wyatt Cheney - RHP - McClennan CC (Texas)

- RHP - McClennan CC (Texas) Round 11, #317: Zack Showalter - RHP - Wesley Chapel HS (Florida)

- RHP - Wesley Chapel HS (Florida) Round 12, #347: Bradley Brehmer - RHP - Indiana University

- RHP - Indiana University Round 13, #377: Jared Beck - LHP - Saint Leo University

- LHP - Saint Leo University Round 14, #407: Adam Retzbach - C - Lehigh University

- C - Lehigh University Round 15, #437: James Hicks Jr. - RHP - University of South Carolina

- RHP - University of South Carolina Round 16, #467: Graham Firoved - RHP - Virginia Tech

- RHP - Virginia Tech Round 17, #497: Carter Young - SS - Vanderbilt

- SS - Vanderbilt Round 18, #527: Andrew Walters - RHP - University of Miami

- RHP - University of Miami Round 19, #557: Alden Mathes Jr. - OF - University of Richmond

- OF - University of Richmond Round 20, #587: Reese Sharp - RHP - Indiana University

The big questions

The #1 pick has the biggest slot value, so what’s used to sign Holliday will give the answer about how much surplus is available to sign other picks later. Within about an hour of being drafted, Jon Heyman - who tends to get the inside track on information about clients of Holliday’s agent, Scott Boras - said that the O’s will sign Holliday for over $8 million. If that gets them $700,000 in surplus, that’s notable. If it’s only $200,000 under slot, there’s less to be done with that.

Second round pick Wagner and third round pick McLean are 20-year-olds who just played their sophomore seasons. Last year, the O’s picked sophomore John Rhodes in the third round, who received a bonus of $1,375,000, or about $500,000 more than the slot value there. What happens with the sophomores will be another thing to watch to see if there’s extra money for farther down the draft board. Wagner’s slot value is $1,861,000. McLean’s is $793,600.

In general, you should not spend any time worrying about whether the Orioles will sign any of their picks in the first ten rounds. Baseball America’s Carlos Collazo noted that from 2012 to the present, 98.61% of players selected in the first ten rounds have signed. Of the ones from this group that didn’t sign, post-draft medical issues are usually the reason.

All of these things will be worth following because the Orioles took several players in rounds 11-20 who might be candidates to receive a notable amount of overslot money. Elias has not taken these kinds of players in his first two full drafts.

The three day 3 Orioles picks who figure to angle for bigger bonuses are: 11th rounder Showalter (no known relation to Buck), 17th rounder Young, and 18th rounder Walters. Young and Walters are both college juniors who were ranked on MLB Pipeline’s Top 250 draft prospects list.

To me, that suggests a reasonable price would be for a mid-day 2-caliber bonus, somewhere in the range of $250,000-$450,000. If they want more than that, they can try their luck next year as 22-year-old college seniors. Going back to school doesn’t seem like a recipe for bigger bucks or better pro prospects to me, though Young struggled in his junior season so he might correctly believe he can show himself as better than he was. He’ll be transferring from Vanderbilt to LSU for next season.

Showalter is committed to attend the University of Central Florida. He’s already tweeted about his being drafted by saying “Show to the O’s”. You might take that as a strong indicator he plans to sign, but I’ve seen players get drafted by the O’s, tweet about being Orioles, and not end up signing. That happened with Colin Poche after the O’s drafted him in the fifth round in 2012. Poche ultimately found his way to MLB in the Rays bullpen.

When Ciolek said he’s less optimistic about signing everyone, that was almost certainly a reference to the Showalter, Young, and Walters picks. It seems like the Orioles will manage to sign at least one of those guys, maybe two, but probably not all three. I would guess they’re most interested in Showalter, which is why they took him with the first pick of day 3, and the others are there as signing possibilities in case things fall through with Showalter.

