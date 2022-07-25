Monday night Orioles game thread: vs. Rays, 7:05

The Orioles had an opportunity to make a statement with a series win against the Yankees last night. The Birds fell short, but it’s difficult to beat the league’s best. Baltimore will have another opportunity to further advance a surprising season with four games against the Rays.

The Orioles will turn to Austin Voth to set the tone. Voth worked into the fifth inning in his last two starts. He limited the Rays to just one hit over 2.2 relief innings his last time out before the break.

Jonathan Araúz will make a rare appearance at shortstop with Jorge Mateo left to watch his cameo on SportsCenter’s Top 10 plays. Cedric Mullins, Austin Hays and Ryan McKenna will handle the outfield with Anthony Santander slotted as the DH.

Brandon Hyde told reporters that Trey Mancini will get the night off after a tough stretch at the plate. Hyde said Mancini appeared to be pressing after an 0-for-20 stretch at the plate.

Adley Rutschman will be back behind the dish and bat second. Ryan Mountcastle will follow and play first base. Rougned Odor and Ramón Urías will round out the infield.

The O’s will face Ray starter Corey Kluber. Kluber has faced the Orioles more than any other team this season. He holds a 1-1 record and 3.66 ERA in four starts against the Birds this year.

Orioles lineup:

Cedric Mullins CF Adley Rutschman C Ryan Mountcastle 1B Anthony Santander DH Austin Hays LF Ramón Urías 3B Rougned Odor 2B Ryan McKenna RF Jonathan Araúz SS

Starter: RHP Austin Voth