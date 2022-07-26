Tuesday Bird Droppings: Where the trade deadline is approaching

Happy Tuesday, Camden Chatters! And how about those Orioles? They started off their four-game series with the Rays last night with a win, guaranteeing themselves a winning month of July. That makes two months in a row! The last time that happened was April and May of 2016! I know 2016 ended poorly, but all in all it wasn’t a bad year. I wouldn’t mind another crack at the wild card.

I don’t want to be too dramatic about this team that is in fact only at .500 and still in last place in the division, but also they now have 48 wins which is one more than they had in that very dismal year of 2018. That’s pretty fun!

The Orioles have six games remaining in July and they could lose them all and still finish July with a winning record. I would be really sad if they did that, though.

There was a briefly scary moment in last night’s game when Rays baserunner Luke Raley slid into Adley Rutschman’s ankle, causing him to trip and fall to the ground. He popped up rather quickly but Orioles fans were not amused. They booed Raley at the park and vented their frustrations onto social media.

Rutschman himself didn’t seem bothered and even motioned to the Rays’ dugout that it was all cool. It’s yet another way that he’s better than the rest of us.

And speaking of everyone’s newest favorite player, we once again got to bear witness to one of his amazing hugs. None of my coworkers ever treat me this way.

ORIOLES WIN!



here's your nightly Adley gif pic.twitter.com/47HBA8L4hS — Orioles on MASN (@masnOrioles) July 26, 2022

Birthdays and History

Is today your birthday? Happy birthday! You have so many Orioles birthday buddies! I think the technical term actually is a buttload. Born on this day are: Paul Fry (30), Alex Burnett (35), Vidal Nuño (35), José Bautista (not that one - 58), Pete Ward (b. 1937, d. 2022), Lou Jackson (b. 1935, d. 1969), Norm Siebern (b. 1933, d. 2015), and Bill Miller (b. 1927, d. 2003).

Hey, I didn’t say they were very good birthday buddies. Just that there were a lot of them.

On this day in 1970, Boog Powell drove in six runs in an 11-1 Orioles in over the Twins. Boog did his damage with a bases loaded single and a grand slam.

In 1980, Steve Stone beat the Brewers for his 14th straight win.