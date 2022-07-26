Tuesday night game thread: vs. Rays, 7:05

Let’s start with some fun news: The Orioles have promoted #12 prospect Terrin Vavra ahead of tonight’s game. Well done, Terrin! We look forward to seeing you on the field soon. Vavra bats lefty, so having him travel to a new town only to face the lefty who just started the All Star Game might be a bit much. His promotion comes at the expense of Jonathan Araúz, who is now on the injured list.

Now, about that All Star lefty. The Orioles missed Shane McClanahan the last time they faced the Rays but aren’t getting so lucky this time around. The 25-year-old pitcher leads the league in ERA, WHIP, hits/9 innings, and K/BB. That’s how he ended up starting the ASG.

The Orioles haven’t faced him since the opening series down in Florida, when he struck out seven in 4.1 innings. In that game he gave up four hits, one each to Ryan Mountcastle, Jorge Mateo, Ramón Urías (a double!), and Cedric Mullins. Let’s hope they do a little better this time. I don’t feel very optimistic.

Orioles lineup

1. Cedric Mullins (L) CF

2. Trey Mancini (R) 1B

3. Ryan Mountcastle (R) DH

4. Anthony Santander (S) RF

5. Austin Hays (R) LF

6. Adley Rutschman (S) C

7. Ramon Urias (R) 3B

8. Rougned Odor (L) 2B

9. Jorge Mateo (R) SS

SP: Spenser Watkins (RHP)

Rays lineup

1. Yandy Diaz (R) 3B

2. Brandon Lowe (L) DH

3. Randy Arozarena (R) LF

4. Ji-Man Choi (L) 1B

5. Isaac Paredes (R) 2B

6. Luke Raley (L) RF

7. Christian Bethancourt (R) C

8. Roman Quinn (S) CF

9. Yu Chang (R) SS

SP: Shane McClanahan

Let’s go O’s!