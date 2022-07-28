Orioles minor league recap 7/28: Gunnar Henderson homers twice, has four hits in Tides win

It was a home run fest on the farm last night, with homers from Isaac De Leon, Billy Cook, Heston Kjerstad, TT Bowens, Colton Cowser, Joey Ortiz, Connor Norby, Shayna Fontana, Gunnar Henderson (2), and Robert Neustrom.

Triple-A: Norfolk Tides 13, Memphis Redbirds (Cardinals) 10

Do you like home runs? Do you like GUNNAR HENDERSON (#2 prospect)? Well then I have good news for you. From the leadoff spot last night, Henderson hit two home runs and added a single and a double for good measure. This is what I like to see! Robert Neustrom also homered in the game.

Starting pitcher Mike Baumann (#11) gave up two home runs, both to Scott Hurst, that accounted for all three runs he allowed. He had a fair number of baserunners with six hits and a walk in five innings, but he did strike out nine.

The Tides jumped out to a 7-1 lead after four innings thanks in part to the two Gunnar dongs. Unfortunately relief pitchers Kevin Smith (#16) and Matt Vogel were anything but, combining to give up five runs in the sixth inning and blow Norfolk’s lead.

Down 9-7 in the ninth, the Tides came storming back with a six-run rally to take the lead. The rally started with a single from Henderson and a walk for Jordan Westburg (#5), then saw RBI singles from Rylan Bannon, Kelvin Gutierrez, Robert Neustrom, and Yusniel Diaz, and a double from Anthony Bemboom.

Another Gunnar Henderson blast!



This one goes 422 ft for the @NorfolkTides: pic.twitter.com/mkAHhxWQ0S — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 28, 2022

Double-A: Bowie Baysox 12, Altoona Curve (Pirates) 3

It was a home run parade in Bowie with dingers from Shayne Fontana, Colton Cowser (#3), Joey Ortiz (#13), and Connor Norby (#9). The big blow came from Cowser, whose fourth inning shot was a grand slam. Ortiz added two doubles as part of his four-hit day. Cowser and Norby both had two hits with Cowser adding in a walk.

Hudson Haskin (#14) also got in on the fun with a single and a stolen base. Cesar Prieto (#10) was the only Baysock who didn’t reach base; He went 0-for-5.

Starting pitcher Ryan Hartman lasted four innings with two runs allowed, both coming on a two-run homer.

Colton Cowser grand slam! He's now hitting .313 in Bowie with six home runs. pic.twitter.com/TQyS0o4zeg — The Verge- An Orioles MiLB Podcast (@BSLOnTheVerge) July 28, 2022

Box Score

High-A: Asheville Tourists (Astros) 8, Aberdeen IronBirds 3

Starting pitcher Connor Gillispie couldn’t get out of the second innings and his five runs (four earned) allowed were too many for the IronBirds to overcome.

The offense racked up 10 hits in the game but all three runs came on solo homers. Heston Kjerstad (#8) hit his first high-A homer and was joined in the dinger club by Billy Cook and TT Bowens. Darell Hernaiz (#27) and John Rhodes (#20) both singled in four at-bats, though Rhodes struck out three times.

Box Score

Low-A: Lynchburg Hillcats (Guardian) 4, Delmarva Shorebirds 3

Conor Grady struck out an impressive eight batters in five innings and relief pitcher Hector Perez struck out six in three innings. Alas, it wasn’t enough as their four runs (three earned) allowed fell just short.

Isaac De Leon had a great day at the plate, getting three hits and falling just a triple short of the cycle. De Leon scored two and drove in two. Reed Trimble (#21), in his fifth game coming back after shoulder surgery, doubled and walked as the DH.

Box Score

Thursday’s Scheduled Games