Orioles minor league recap 7/29: Kjerstad and Cowser homer again

Triple-A: Norfolk Tides 6, Memphis Redbirds (Cardinals) 4

Matt Harvey tossed four scoreless innings before running into trouble in the fifth. Harvey allowed four consecutive hits to start the inning before a rehabbing Yadier Molina reached on an error. Harvey finished with 5 IP, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 K, 1 HR. He threw 62 of 93 pitches for strikes.

Kyle Stowers broke a scoreless tie with an RBI single in the third. Stowers finished 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs. GUNNAR HENDERSON did not leave the ballpark tonight but did go 2-for-5 from the leadoff spot. Yusniel Diaz matched Stowers with a 3-for-4 night, and Jordan Westburg went 1-for-5 with four strikeouts.

Double-A: Bowie Baysox 13, Altoona Curve (Pirates) 4

Bowie used a five-run fifth to snatch the lead from Altoona. Colton Cowser finished 2-5 with another a homer and a sacrifice fly. Zach Watson went 2-for-4 with a longball, and Connor Norby complemented a triple with two walks.

Every Bowie batter recorded a hit. Joey Ortiz, Andrew Daschbach and Greg Cullen joined Cowser and Watson with multi-hit games. They Baysox outhit the Curve, 14 to 7.

Starter Drew Rom allowed all four of Altoona’s runs. Rom surrendered five hits, two walks and a pair of home runs. The lefty still managed to pick up his seventh victory of the season after striking out five.

Conner Loeprich and Easton Lucas both tossed two innings of one-hit ball. The duo combined for five strikeouts.

High-A: Asheville Tourists (Astros) 7, Aberdeen IronBirds 6

Aberdeen fought back to tie the game in the ninth but Asheville walked it off with an RBI-single in the ninth. Houston Roth allowed four runs (three earned) in three innings. Daniel Lloyd provided two scoreless innings of relief before allowing the game winner in the ninth.

Heston Kjerstad struck out in his first four at bats but made the final one count. Kjerstad blasted a solo shot in the ninth for his second homer in as many days. Kjerstad’s homer marked the only extra-base hit for Aberdeen, but Chris Givin impressed with a 3-for-3 effort that also included a walk. Davis Tavarez drove in two with a single in the fourth inning.

Low-A: Delmarva Shorebirds 8, Lynchburg Hillcats (Guardian) 5

Delmarva jumped out to a four-run lead before the Hillcats had an opportunity to bat. Delmarva took advantage of five errors by Lynchburg and rode a strong start by Deivy Cruz.

Isaac De Leon led the charge going 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs. Trendon Craig and Noelberth Romero also finished 2-for-4.

Cruz cruised coasted through the first five innings. Delmarva provided Lynchburg with an extra out in the sixth, and Cruz allowed a two-run homer after the error. His final line read 6 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2K.

Box scores for Thursday’s games can be found here.

