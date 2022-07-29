Friday Night Orioles Victory GIF Party: O’s drop Reds, 6-2

It is Friday night.

The Orioles have beaten the Cincinnati Reds by a 6-2 score. The O’s six unanswered runs were sparked by Anthony Santander’s two-run dinger, one of three hits he recorded in the game. In the ninth, the Orioles blew the game open with four runs and sent the home team packing. Kyle Bradish recovered nicely after allowing a two-run home run in the first inning; he pitched five without allowing any more runs, striking out seven.

This victory, combined with a Rays loss elsewhere, leaves the Orioles two games back of a wild card spot with 62 games left to be played.

YOU KNOW WHAT MUST BE DONE.