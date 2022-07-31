Orioles minor league recap 7/31: Bencosme has big day for Delmarva

Triple-A: Memphis (Cardinals) 5, Norfolk Tides 2

Bruce Zimmermann had himself a nice, efficient outing. Over five innings the lefty tossed 79 pitches while striking out three, walking two, and not allowing a run. His ERA with the Tides is down to 4.20, but he took the no decision here. Blaine Knight followed with a two-strikeout, shutout inning. Then Logan Gillaspie had himself a tough appearance, serving up four runs on six hits, one walk, and two strikeouts over 1.1 innings to take the loss. Morgan McSweeney also allowed a run on two walks, one strikeout, and one hit.

Cadyn Grenier provided the offense for Norfolk, hitting his second home run of the season, a two-run shot in the third inning. GUNNAR HENDERSON had himself a fine day as well with a 1-for-3 to go along with a pair of walks. Jordan Westburg! took an 0-for-4 with a walk and a strikeout. A few others, including Kyle Stowers and Robert Neustrom, added singles.

Double-A: Bowie Baysox 2, Altoona (Pirates) 1

It was a solid showing for the entire Baysox pitching staff. Garrett Stallings delivered 5.2 innings while allowing just one run on six hits, one walk, and four strikeouts. It was a good outing for the righty, who has found his way in July after an up-and-down season. Jensen Elliott, Shelton Perkins, and Clayton McGinness combined for 3.2 scoreless innings behind him.

Maverick Handley smacked his eighth home run of the season, a solo shot in the fourth inning. The other RBI came off the bat of Joey Ortiz, who drove in J.D. Mundy after he doubled to begin the inning. Cesar Prieto went 2-for-4 as the lone Baysock with multiple hits.

High-A: Aberdeen IronBirds vs. Asheville (Astros) - Postponed

Bad weather in Asheville postponed this game for the IronBirds. The two teams will play a doubleheader in August.

Update #2: Tonight’s game has been postponed. We will NOT play a double header tomorrow. Instead, the teams will make it up in Aberdeen in August.

Tickets for tonight’s game, July 30, can be redeemed for any future 2022 game. — Asheville Tourists (@GoTourists) July 30, 2022

Low-A: Delmarva Shorebirds 5, Lynchburg (Guardians) 4

Frederick Bencosme continued to impress at the plate. The Shorebirds third baseman went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple, a walk, and a run scored. The 19-year-old’s batting average is up to .363 to go with an .895 OPS. Luis Valdez had a nice game as well, singling three times and swiping another base, his 53rd of the season.

Delmarva used two pitchers to go all nine innings. Darlin Alcantara started and went four frames, allowed three runs (only one earned), a home run, and striking out two. Dylan Heid took the win with his five innings of relief work. The righty struck out seven while allowing a run on four hits.

