Sunday afternoon Orioles game thread: at Reds, 1:40

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde penciled Trey Mancini atop the batting order for the first time today. Mancini has not bat leadoff since Buck Showalter was calling the shots back in 2018. Are the Orioles showcasing his on-base percentage to potential trade partners? Mancini will also play right field today, so you can interpret that however you choose.

Adley Rutschman will follow Mancini and serve as the DH. Robinson Chirinos will catch starter Austin Voth.

The return of Kyle Bradish has been negated by Tyler Wells’ strained oblique. Voth will still face pressure to perform, but his place in the rotation appears secure for now. The Orioles have won in seven of Voth’s last eight appearances.

Austin Hays will play centerfield with Cedric Mullins out of the lineup. Anthony Santander will patrol left field.

Tyler Nevin will start at third with Jorge Mateo playing to his left. Ryan Mountcastle is back in the lineup and will bat sixth. Ramón Urías completes the lineup at second base.

The Orioles will face rookie Nick Lodolo. Mark noted in today’s Bird Droppings that the lefty has struck out 47 batters in 32.1 innings.

A series win feels like a necessity right now. Can the Orioles get the bats out for nine innings against the Reds?

Orioles Lineup

Trey Mancini RF Adley Rutschman DH Anthony Santander LF Austin Hays CF Ramón Urías 2B Ryan Mountcastle 1B Tyler Nevin 3B Jorge Mateo SS Robinson Chirinos C

Starter: RHP Austin Voth

Reds lineup

Jonathan India 2B Donovan Solano 3B Tommy Pham LF Joey Votto DH Mike Moustakas 1B Kyle Farmer SS Nick Senzel CF Jake Fraley RF Michael Papierski C

Starter: LHP Nick Lodolo