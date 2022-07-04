Good morning. In less than an hour, aircraft from here will join others from around the world, and you will be launching the largest aerial battle in the history of mankind. “Mankind” — that word should have new meaning for all of us today. We can’t be consumed by our petty differences anymore. We will be united in our common interests.
Perhaps it’s fate that today is the Fourth of July, and you will once again be fighting for our freedom. Not from tyranny, oppression, or persecution. But from annihilation. We are fighting for our right to live. To exist.
And should we win the day, the Fourth of July will no longer be known as an American holiday, but as the day the world declared, in one voice: “We will not go quietly into the night! We will not vanish without a fight!” We’re going to live on! We’re going to survive!
Today, we celebrate our Independence Day!
Orioles lineup:
CF Cedric Mullins
DH Trey Mancini
RF Anthony Santander
1B Ryan Mountcastle
C Adley Rutschman
LF Austin Hays
2B Rougned Odor
3B Jonathan Arauz
SS Jorge Mateo
RHP Dean Kremer
Rangers lineup:
3B Josh Smith
2B Marcus Semien
SS Corey Seager
RF Adolis Garcia
1B Nathaniel Lowe
DH Mitch Garver
LF Steven Duggar
CF Leody Taveras
C Meibrys Viloria
RHP Dane Dunning
