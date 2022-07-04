Good morning. In less than an hour, aircraft from here will join others from around the world, and you will be launching the largest aerial battle in the history of mankind. “Mankind” — that word should have new meaning for all of us today. We can’t be consumed by our petty differences anymore. We will be united in our common interests.

Perhaps it’s fate that today is the Fourth of July, and you will once again be fighting for our freedom. Not from tyranny, oppression, or persecution. But from annihilation. We are fighting for our right to live. To exist.

And should we win the day, the Fourth of July will no longer be known as an American holiday, but as the day the world declared, in one voice: “We will not go quietly into the night! We will not vanish without a fight!” We’re going to live on! We’re going to survive!

Today, we celebrate our Independence Day!

Orioles lineup:

CF Cedric Mullins

DH Trey Mancini

RF Anthony Santander

1B Ryan Mountcastle

C Adley Rutschman

LF Austin Hays

2B Rougned Odor

3B Jonathan Arauz

SS Jorge Mateo

RHP Dean Kremer

Rangers lineup:

3B Josh Smith

2B Marcus Semien

SS Corey Seager

RF Adolis Garcia

1B Nathaniel Lowe

DH Mitch Garver

LF Steven Duggar

CF Leody Taveras

C Meibrys Viloria

RHP Dane Dunning