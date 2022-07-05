Tuesday Bird Droppings: The most painful way to walk off

Happy Tuesday, Camden Chatters! I hope you had a relaxing holiday weekend. The Orioles celebrated the 4th of July with a win, walking off against the Texas Rangers thanks to a very ill-time hit by pitch from Rangers’ pitcher Matt Moore. A bases-loaded plunking of Jorge Mateo in the bottom of the 10th inning secured the victory, probably along with a nice bruise on the leg.

You can get all of the details of yesterday’s win, and vote in the Most Birdland Player poll, in Paul Folkemer’s game recap.

The Mateo HBP yesterday was the second in the game as Austin Hays took one in the wrist in the second inning and now the team has been hit 50 times, most in the American League. What the heck, man?

More fun than hit by pitches, or course are walk-off wins. The Orioles have had six of them this year! As pointed out by broadcaster Kevin Brown at the end of yesterday’s game, some of them have been totally weird. In addition to yesterday’s walk-off HBP, they also have a walk-off walk, a walk-off error, and a walk-off fielder’s choice. They’ve also had two homers, which is my preferred type.

It seems like the Orioles have covered most of the non-traditional ways to walk off. What else could they do? Walk-off steal of home?

Links

Bautista is rolling but faith in López hasn't stopped - MASN Sports

Roch Kubatko posted this before yesterday's win, but it has some nice quotes from the teammates of Jorge López and Félix Bautista.

Julio Rodríguez, Ryan Mountcastle and other hitters surging due to better batted-ball quality - The Athletic

In which Eno Sarris doubts Ryan Mountcastle as a solid contributor going forward, despite his incredible June. He just chases too much.

With game on the line, Adley makes his marquee moment - MLB.com

Adley Rutschman has hit a lot better on the road so far, but yesterday he came up clutch with the game-tying double. Something tells me that when Adley looks back on his Camden Yards career, he probably won't think of his game-tying double against the Texas Rangers in 2022 as his marquee moment. At least, I hope not.

Birthdays and History

Is today your birthday? Happy birthday! You have a plethora of Orioles birthday buddies! Happy 27th birthday to current Oriole, Austin Hays! Yesterday Hays was robbed of a home run by the left field wall. Here’s hoping that in tonight’s game he celebrates by putting a ball a few rows deep in the seats.

Celebrating today are West Covina native Jay Spurgeon (46), whose entire major league career spanned seven games with the Orioles in 2000; Alberto Castillo (47), who pitched for the Orioles from 2008-2010; and Tim Worrell (55), whose 14-year career included five games in 2000 with Baltimore.

Also born on this day were Curt Blefary (b. 1943, d. 2001), who spent four years with the Orioles from 1965-68 and won the Rookie of the Year in ‘65, and Arnie Portocarrero (b. 1931, d. 1986), who pitched in 72 games in relief for Baltimore from 1958-60.

On this day in 1969, Dave McNally won his 14th straight game in a 9-3 win over the Detroit Tigers. It’s a good thing they won, too, because Paul Blair had the embarrassment of getting picked off by the catcher unassisted because Blair wandered too far down the line after hitting a triple.