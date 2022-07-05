Tuesday night game thread: vs Rangers, 7:05 pm

The Orioles and Rangers settle in for game two of their three game series tonight with Austin Voth facing off against Spencer Howard. If you know nothing about Spencer Howard, don’t worry. Rangers fans don’t know anything about Austin Voth.

The bad news about tonight’s lineup is that it is missing both Ryan Mountcastle and Austin Hays. Mountcastle is having some sinus issues while Austin Hays is still smarting from getting hit in the wrist with a pitch today. Stop hitting Orioles, other teams!

Orioles lineup

1. Cedric Mullins (L) CF

2. Trey Mancini (R) 1B

3. Anthony Santander (S) RF

4. Adley Rutschman (S) DH

5. Ramon Urias (R) 3B

6. Rougned Odor (L) 2B

7. Ryan McKenna (R) LF

8. Robinson Chirinos (R) C

9. Jorge Mateo (R) SS

SP: Austin Voth

Rangers lineup

As of 6:22 the Rangers haven’t released their lineup, and nobody has time for that.

Let’s go O’s!