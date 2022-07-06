Wednesday night Orioles game thread: vs. Rangers, 7:05

The Orioles will look to clinch a three-game sweep tonight against the Rangers. Baltimore won the first two contests in walk-off fashion with yesterday’s victory marking the most ridiculous game of the year.

Cedric Mullins will take his usual spot atop the lineup after delivering the game-winning hit last night. Austin Hays will return to the lineup tonight, but Ryan Mountcastle will miss another start with a sinus infection.

Ryan McKenna will play right field with Anthony Santander slotted as the designated hitter. Trey Mancini will play first, Rougned Odor will take second, and Ramón Urías will be back at third base. The speedster Jorge Mateo will play short.

Adley Rutschman will catch Orioles’ starter Spenser Watkins. Watkins delivered a quality start his last time out with one run allowed on three hits and a walk. Watkins struck out five in six innings against Minnesota.

Baltimore will face Glenn Otto. The Rangers acquired the 26-year-old in a deal that sent Joey Gallo to the Yankees.

The Orioles had the tarp on the field earlier in the afternoon but removed it just before 6 pm.

Orioles lineup:

1. Cedric Mullins CF

2. Trey Mancini 1B

3. Anthony Santander DH

4. Austin Hays LF

5. Adley Rutschman C

6. Ramon Urias 3B

7. Rougned Odor 2B

8. Ryan McKenna RF

9. Jorge Mateo SS