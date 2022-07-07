Orioles minor league recap 7/7: Hall strikes out 14, Cowser goes deep

Triple-A: Norfolk Tides 6, Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Marlins) 1

Is DL Hall ready for the big leagues? It sure looked like it in this game as the hard-throwing lefty struck out 14 and allowed just one run over six innings to nab the win. On top of that, he walked just two. He seems to be over the pitch tipping issue he had a few weeks ago. Mike Baumann had himself a very nice outing as well. He delivered three scoreless relief innings while striking out five to earn the save.

It was not the finest night at the plate for GUNNAR HENDERSON as he struck out three times, but he also doubled and scored a run. Even when he’s bad he’s still good. Rylan Bannon led the offense with two hits, including a two-run homer, and three RBI. Kyle Stowers doubled, scored a run, and had an RBI. Jordan Westburg! went 1-for-4 with a walk and was thrown out trying to steal second base.

Rylan Bannon sends this one out of the stadium in Jacksonville. 104 mph off the bat. pic.twitter.com/FpvZUG1blZ — The Verge- An Orioles MiLB Podcast (@BSLOnTheVerge) July 6, 2022

Double-A: Bowie Baysox 5, Somerset Patriots (Yankees) 4

Colton Cowser has looked every bit like a top five draft pick since being promoted to Double-A Bowie, including a standout performance in this game. The center fielder went 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBI, although he was also caught stealing. Connor Norby has kept pace with him at the plate. He went 2-for-5 with a double, a run scored, and an RBI. Maverick Handley, Hudson Haskin, and J.D. Mundy added a double apiece.

Colton Cowser is 3/3 tonight with this monster blast. pic.twitter.com/0GQQc1zZvP — The Verge- An Orioles MiLB Podcast (@BSLOnTheVerge) July 7, 2022

Drew Rom was solid on the mound. He lasted 5.2 innings, allowing three runs on seven hits, two walks, and four strikeouts. All three of the runs came in the sixth inning as he was facing the lineup for a third time. Conner Loeprich struck out two over his scoreless 2.1 innings in relief. And then it was Jensen Elliott who took the save, allowing one run on a solo home run in the ninth.

High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (Mets) 4, Aberdeen IronBirds 2

IronBirds starter Daniel Federman only recorded one out and threw 17 pitches prior to being removed. He struggled, allowing three runs on four hits, but he also had just returned from an IL stint last week, and it appears his early exit was related to that.

Carson Carter came out of the ‘pen and did well after allowing the two runners he inherited to score. Across 4.1 innings, Carter gave up one run on three hits and one walk while striking out five. Daniel Lloyd tossed the final 3.1 frames, keeping the Cyclones off the board and striking out two.

Aberdeen’s lineup managed just four hits and three walks to go along with 13 strikeouts. John Rhodes and Ryan Higgins had their only extra-base hits. Rhodes added his 13th stolen base of the season, and Andres Angulo nabbed his first. The lone RBI belonged to Donta’ Williams.

Low-A: Salem Red Sox 7, Delmarva Shorebirds 4,

Heston Kjerstad may have mastered Low-A. The right fielder went 2-for-3 with a double, two walks, two runs scored, and three RBI. He is now batting .429 with a 1.132 OPS as a Shorebird. Seems rather good! Luis Valdez added a pair of singles. Creed Willems went 2-for-4 with a double. Isaac De Leon doubled and walked twice.

Heston Kjerstad tonight:



2/3, 2B, 3 RBI, 2 BB



1.132 OPS since joining the Shorebirds pic.twitter.com/DIU7JYGqYS — The Verge- An Orioles MiLB Podcast (@BSLOnTheVerge) July 7, 2022

Conor Grady racked up seven strikeouts over five innings as the starter. He exited after allowing three runs on three hits and two walks. Hector Perez had a tough time, giving up two walks on two hits and four walks over his 1.2 innings. Hugo Beltran cleaned up Perez’s mess with a quick third of an inning, and then Alejandro Mendez struggled through two innings: two hits, two runs, four walks, two strikeouts.

Box scores for Wednesday’s games can be found here.

Thursday’s Scheduled Games