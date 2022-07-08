Orioles minor league recap 7/8: Vavra and Kjerstad keep hitting

Triple-A: Norfolk Tides 7, Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Marlins) 5

Terrin Vavra led the way from the leadoff spot with a 3-for-5 performance. Vavra doubled, scored twice, and drove in a run. Jordan Westburg! doubled in a 2-for-5 effort but also struck out three times. Anthony Bemboom finished 2-for-4 with a double and GUNNAR HENDERSON went 1-for-5.

Chris Vallimont notched the win after allowing four runs in six innings. Vallimont surrendered a pair of home runs but struck out five Jacksonville batters. Norfolk’s bullpen allowed just one run over three frames.

Double-A: Somerset Patriots (Yankees) 5, Bowie Baysox 0

The Baysox were outhit 11-to-4 in a disappointing effort against Somerset. Colton Cowser tallied the only extra-base hit with a double and also worked a walk. The Patriots attempted to help Bowie out by committing three errors but the Baysox left seven runners on base.

Noah Denoyer opened the game but failed to complete the first inning. Denoyer has received a few spotlight pieces lately but allowed two runs on a pair of hits and two walks. Bowie’s bullpen underwhelmed for the majority of the game before Griffin McLarty tossed two scoreless frames.

High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (Mets) 3, Aberdeen IronBirds 2

Ryan Higgins evened the score with an RBI triple in the seventh inning, but Houston Roth allowed the go-ahead run in the eighth. The run marked the only blemish for Roth in three innings. Starter Ignacio Feliz limited Brooklyn to two runs on four hits, two walks and six strikeouts over five innings.

Billy Cook recorded Aberdeen’s second triple of the night but Aberdeen failed to produce timely hitting. The IronBirds outhit Brooklyn 8-to-6 but left eight on base. Higgins finished 2-for-4, while Isaac Bellony and TT Bowens both recorded a hit and walk.

Low-A: Salem Red Sox 12, Delmarva Shorebirds 4,

Heston Kjerstad continued his hot streak with a 3-for-4 outing and also worked a walk. Stiven Acevedo recorded the only other multi-hit effort for Delmarva.

Deivy Cruz limited Salem to only two runs over 4.1 innings, but all hope was lost when Angel Vargas coughed up six runs in the ninth.

Box scores from Thursday’s games can be found here.

Friday’s Scheduled Games