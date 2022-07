It is Friday night.

The Orioles fell behind 3-0 on a Mike Trout home run and the game felt out of reach until the final few innings. In the 9th inning, down 4-2, they were down to their final strike three consecutive batters. Then Odor singled, Rutschman doubled, Mullins singled, and Mancini got the walk off hit. THE CROWD GOES WILD ON FLOPPY HAT NIGHT!

YOU KNOW WHAT MUST BE DONE

GIFS!!!!!!