Saturday Bird Droppings: Where Orioles Magic cannot be denied

Good morning, Camden Chatters.

So. Are you not entertained??

Boy, is it fun to be an Orioles fan right now. And never was that more evident than in last night’s improbable victory, a thrilling ninth-inning comeback in which the O’s were down to their final out and their final strike — on three different batters! — before rallying for four straight hits and three runs, culminating in Trey Mancini’s walkoff single. John Beers recapped the Orioles’ latest incredible, improbable victory.

The atmosphere at Camden Yards last night was the most electric I’ve seen in years. A crowd of 27,814 — the fourth largest at Camden Yards this season — took in the festivities, many decked out in their giveaway floppy hats. Though the O’s didn’t give them a lot to cheer about for the first six innings, the fans were on their feet over and over again, chanting and cheering, during the Orioles’ last at-bat rallies. Adley Rutschman got a standing ovation for coming in as a pinch-hitter. Nearly everyone stuck around until the end — possibly because of the promise of post-game fireworks, but also because we’ve seen how this team can pull off Orioles Magic in the late innings. And after the Birds completed the walkoff, total strangers hugged and celebrated together, erupting in the kind of deafening roar we haven’t heard since the O’s were in the postseason.

Don’t look now, but the Orioles are becoming one of the most exciting teams in baseball. They’ve already got eight walkoff wins this season and three on this homestand alone. And they’re only three games under .500, with an outside chance to reach the even-water mark by the All-Star break if they can go 5-2 in their final seven games of the first half.

It’s a feat that once seemed nearly impossible. But as the Orioles have shown of late, nothing is impossible. Don’t count them out.

Orioles birthdays and history

Is today your birthday? Happy birthday! The only Oriole in history with a July 9 birthday is right-hander Steve Luebber (73), who pitched seven games for the 1981 O’s.

The Orioles have an excellent 32-19 all-time record on July 9. On this date in 1959, the Orioles threw shutouts in both ends of a doubleheader against the Washington Senators, with Milt Pappas doing the honors in game one and Jerry Walker in the nightcap.

On this day in 1994, the Orioles rallied back from a five-run deficit to walk off the Athletics at Camden Yards, 8-7. After home runs by Ruben Sierra and future Oriole Mike Bordick gave the A’s a 7-2 lead, the O’s plated four runs in the fifth and tied the score on Harold Baines’ RBI single in the seventh. Jeffrey Hammonds then led off the ninth inning with a walkoff home run, sending the crowd of 47,310 home happy.

And on this date in 2010, the Orioles pulled off a stunning comeback in Texas. Down by four runs with two outs in the ninth, the O’s loaded the bases before Corey Patterson — down to his last strike — crushed a game-tying grand slam off closer Neftali Feliz. Jake Fox then led off the 10th with a homer, and the O’s made the lead stand up for a 7-6 win. It was part of a bizarre series in which the Orioles — the worst team in baseball at the time — pulled off a four-game road sweep of the AL West-leading Rangers.