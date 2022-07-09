Saturday evening Orioles game thread: vs. Angels, 4:05

No one in the AL West has been able to slow the Orioles down for the last week, but Mother Nature might try. There is a chance of rain in Baltimore all day long, which will decrease into the later afternoon, but a delay of some kind would seem to be in the cards.

If this game does happen, the O’s will be looking for their league-best seventh straight win, a second consecutive series win, and further ground gained in the AL Wild Card race. Adding another walk-off win in there would be fine as well, although certainly not a requirement. It’s OK to just win in a blowout, guys!

Brandon Hyde is deploying one of his most offensive-focused lineups of the year. Ramón Urías starts at shortstop for just the third time this season, Adley Rutschman goes behind the plate, Tyler Nevin plays in front of his dad, and there is no sign of Jonathan Araúz. This would seem to be the recipe for an early lead with the chance to sub in Araúz, Jorge Mateo, and maybe Ryan McKenna late for the glove work.

The Orioles are playing the kind of baseball that makes every out feel important. No deficit is too large, and it’s never too late for a comeback. On top of that, tonight is Hawaiian Shirt night at Camden Yards. That should bring a sizable crowd regardless of weather. Keep the park rockin’, and let’s go Birds!

Orioles Starting Lineup

Cedric Mullins, CF Trey Mancini, 1B Ryan Mountcastle, DH Anthony Santander, RF Austin Hays, LF Adley Rutschman, C Ramón Urías, SS Rougned Odor, 2B Tyler Nevin, 3B

Dean Kremer, RHP (2-1, 2.48 ERA)

Angels Starting Lineup

Jonathan Villar, 3B Mike Trout, CF Shohei Ohtani, DH Taylor Ward, RF Jared Walsh, 1B Michael Stefanic, 2B Luis Rengifo, SS Kurt Suzuki, C Brandon Marsh, LF

Patrick Sandoval, LHP (3-3, 3.09 ERA)