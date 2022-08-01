Orioles-Rangers series preview: O’s head to Texas as trade deadline looms large

Dropping two of three in Cincinnati was not a part of the plan. The Orioles now head to Texas with the trade deadline looming large. It remains to be seen whether the Orioles will sell, stand pat, or even buy at the deadline, but this series could mark the last in orange for a fan favorite or two.

The players do not get to make those decisions. They will be focused on getting back on track with a series victory against the Rangers. The Orioles need to capitalize against another team below .500.

Game 1: Monday, August 1, 8:05 pm

RHP Spenser Watkins (3-1, 4.03 ERA) vs. RHP Jon Gray (7-5, 3.62 ERA)

Watkins allowed 10 hits his last time out but still limited the Rays to three runs over 5.1 innings. The outing snapped a four-game streak where Watkins allowed one earned run or fewer. The righty has consistently provided Baltimore a chance to win games this year. He limited Texas to one run and four hits over 6.1 innings a month ago.

Gray has pitched well in his first year with the Rangers. The 30-year-old holds a 1.137 WHIP and 3.37 FIP through 18 starts this season. Gray has consistently pitched into the sixth or seventh innings to protect a Texas bullpen that ranks in the middle of the pack.

Game 2: Tuesday, August 2, 8:05 pm

RHP Jordan Lyles (7-8, 4.56 ERA) vs. RHP Spencer Howard (2-2, 5.93 ERA)

Jordan Lyles is slated to start on the day of the trade deadline. Lyles is likely more valuable to Baltimore than any other contending club. The 31-year-old has fulfilled his promise to eat innings this year, and the Orioles need him now more than ever with Tyler Wells sidelined.

Lyles is up to 118.1 innings so far this year. He allowed only three hits in 5.1 shutout innings his last time out against the Rays. He has not faced the Rangers this year.

Howard gets the start on Tuesday sparing us a Spenser/Spencer battle. Howard has struggled through six starts this season. The 26-year-old has yet to complete more than five innings.

Game 3: Wednesday, August 3, 2:05 pm

RHP Kyle Bradish (1-4, 7.01 ERA) vs. LHP Martin Perez (9-2, 2.52 ERA)

Bradish mostly impressed in his first start since returning from the injured list. Bradish struck out seven, allowed two runs and did not receive a decision against the Reds. Bradish failed to complete five frames in his final five starts before heading to the IL with shoulder inflammation.

Perez has impressed all season with the Rangers. The 31-year-old is on pace for a career year after posting a 7-8 record for Boston last season. Perez has reduced his WHIP to 1.152 and holds a 3.07 FIP through 20 starts.