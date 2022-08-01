Orioles minor league recap 8/1: A grand salami for Joey Ortiz and a four-hit day for John Rhodes

Triple-A: Norfolk Tides @ Memphis Redbirds – PPD (rain)

DL Hall’s turn in the rotation got rained out on Sunday. Maybe the Orioles will call him up instead. This game is scheduled to be made up on Sept. 7.

Double-A: Bowie Baysox 14, Altoona (Pirates) 6

Altoona’s bullpen took a 6-6 tie after six and turned it into a 14-6 blowout for Bowie. In the seventh inning, César Prieto doubled in two runs ahead of a six-run explosion in the eighth inning: Altoona loaded the bases with Baysox on two walks and a HBP. Colton Cowser singled in a run before Joey Ortiz knocked everyone in with a deep blast to center, capping off a monster July where he hit .404 with 12 extra-base hits.

Final July line for Joey Ortiz:



.404/.438/.674

5 HR

7 2B

19 RBI

11/6 K/BB

11 multi-hit games

Hits in 19 of 21 games played https://t.co/nH4GyCd9oK — The Verge- An Orioles MiLB Podcast (@BSLOnTheVerge) July 31, 2022

In the end, every Baysock reached on what was a 15-hit, 7-walk day for the team. Three-hit days were had by Colton Cowser, Joey Ortiz (GS, 2B), and César Prieto (2 x 2B). Greg Cullen homered twice, and Hudson Haskin homered and singled.

Two Bowie pitchers allowed six runs between them, but it was good enough. Starter Justin Armbruester had a nice day overall, allowed three runs in five innings, but on just three hits, zero walks and while striking out six. Adam Stauffer got through one inning but allowed a three-run home run. Easton Lucas (2.0 IP, 1 K) and Conner Loeprich (1.0 IP) kept Altoona off the board in the late innings.

High-A: Aberdeen IronBirds 10, Asheville Tourists (Astros) 9

An 8-8 tie game went to extras, and in the tenth Heston Kjerstad singled in the IronBirds’ ninth run and scored the winning run himself on a wild pitch.

It was a thrilling end to Sunday’s contest, but it wasn’t a very good day for five Aberdeen pitchers, who each allowed a run or more. The talented Carlos Tavera threw just 2.1 innings and walked five batters. Gregori Vasquez wasn’t much better, allowing a homer in just 0.2 innings. Peter van Loon was OK in relief, tossing 4.0 innings with two runs allowed. Ricky Ramirez and Xavier Moore each surrendered a run.

Aberdeen hitters fared much better. 2021 third-rounder John Rhodes had an impressive 4-for-4 day. Even more impressive when you consider two of those hits were doubles, and he also walked twice! Darell Hernáiz went 3-for-6. The 2019 fifth-rounder’s stock is rising.

Low-A: Delmarva Shorebirds 7, Lynchburg (Guardians) 2

It was good day for Shorebirds starter Juan de los Santos, who threw three innings and allowed one run on a single hit (a double and a few groundouts). Four Delmarva pitchers combined for six one-run innings after that: Hugo Beltrán, Hector Pérez, Eduardo Monroy and Alejandro Méndez. Pérez was the best of the bunch, striking out four over two innings while allowing just one hit.

Another day, another chance for Frederick Bencosme to get on base. The 19-year-old shortstop singled, walked twice, and scored a run. Catcher Michael Mantecón hit a two-run home run, and Trendon Craig, Isaac De Leon, and Roberto Martínez each had two hits. Noelberth Romero, Elio Prado and Reed Trimble had an RBI each.

Box scores for Sunday’s games can be found here.

There are no scheduled games for Monday.