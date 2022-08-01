Monday night Orioles game thread: @ Rangers, 8:05

The Orioles and Rangers play tonight in Arlington, TX. The Orioles are still holding on to hope they can nab a wild card spot, but if they do so it’ll have to be without longtime Oriole Trey Mancini. We’re all sad, but we press on.

Last time the Orioles played the Rangers, they swept them in the midst of their 10-game winning streak. If they could do that again, that would be just great. It would be a good comeback from losing two out of three to the Reds over the weekend.

Tonight is Spenser Watkins vs Jon Gray. In Watkins’s last game, he managed to keep the Orioles in the game against Shane McClanahan long enough for them to come back against the Rays bullpen. Let’s see more of that.

Outfielder Yusniel Diaz, who has had a tough road since being a part of the Manny Machado trade in 2018, has been called up to take Mancini’s roster spot. He isn’t in the lineup, but I wish him the best. Welcome to Birdland, Yusniel!

Orioles lineup

1. Cedric Mullins (L) CF

2. Adley Rutschman (S) C

3. Anthony Santander (S) DH

4. Ryan Mountcastle (R) 1B

5. Rougned Odor (L) 2B

6. Ramon Urias (R) 3B

7. Terrin Vavra (L) LF

8. Ryan McKenna (R) RF

9. Jorge Mateo (R) SS

SP: Spenser Watkins (RHP)

Rangers lineup

1. Marcus Semien (R) SS

2. Corey Seager (L) DH

3. Jonah Heim (S) C

4. Nathaniel Lowe (L) 1B

5. Adolis Garcia (R) RF

6. Leody Taveras (S) CF

7. Kole Calhoun (L) LF

8. Ezequiel Duran (R) 2B

9. Josh H. Smith (L) 3B

SP: Jon Gray (RHP)

Let’s go O’s!