Orioles minor league recap 8/10: Stowers and Westburg power Norfolk to 11-4 win

Triple-A: Norfolk Tides 11, Rochester Red Wings (Nationals) 4

The Tides' offense was more like a tsunami on Tuesday, as several big innings propelled them to a rout of Rochester. Perhaps trying to make their cases for a September call-up, Jordan Westburg (Orioles #5 prospect, MLB Top 100 #88) and Kyle Stowers (Orioles #7) powered the Tides lineup with big home runs. After scoring four runs in the second inning, Stowers truly broke things wide open by lacing a grand slam over the right-field fence. Not wanting to be left out of the fireworks, Westburg put the finishing touches on the offensive explosion by hitting a three-run home run in the sixth. The duo finished a combined 3-6 with 9 RBIs, 10 total bases and four walks (just for good measure). While not as explosive, GUNNAR HENDERSON still got in on the action, going 1-4 with two walks and two runs scored.

On the mound, starter Matt Harvey was less convincing in his audition for a potential September roster spot in Baltimore. The former MLB All-Star did go six innings, picking up the win and five strikeouts along the way. However, he also was charged with all four Rochester runs, giving up three home runs and walking two. After dominating at lower levels, AAA has proved to be a challenge for the Dark Knight, as he’s posted a 5.74 in six starts for Norfolk. Oh, and he’s now allowed 10 home runs pitching for the Tides.

Box Score

Double-A: Akron RubberDucks (Guardians) 6, Bowie Baysox 5

The Baysox experienced heartbreak Tuesday night, suffering a walk-off loss to the RubberDucks after a three-run bottom of the ninth. Three two-out singles off of relievers Clayton McGinness and Easton Lucas saw a 5-3 Bowie lead turn into a one-run loss. The bullpen fiasco cost starter Drew Rom (Orioles #17) a chance at his eighth win of the season, after the lefty went five innings, allowing three runs and striking out seven.

The drama in the ninth also overshadowed fantastic days at the plate for star prospects Cesar Prieto and Colton Cowser. Prieto (Orioles #11) provided the Baysox biggest offensive boost on the day, blasting a three-run home run to center in the third. The rising star from Cuba finished the night 2-4 with those three RBIs. Cowser (Orioles #3) also chipped in with two hits, finishing the night 2-5 with a single, a double and a run scored. The former No. 5 overall pick continues to mash for Bowie, hitting .357 with a 1.118 OPS since his call-up from Aberdeen at the end of June.

Box Score

High-A: Hudson Valley Renegades (Yankees) 3, Aberdeen IronBirds 2

The bats fell quiet for the IronBirds Tuesday night in their loss to the Renegades. Top prospects Darell Hernaiz (Orioles #29) and Heston Kjerstad (Orioles #9)—hitting in the leadoff spot and the two hole—combined to go 0-9. The only offensive star for Aberdeen was No. 9 hitter Trendon Craig. The outfielder accounted for half of the IronBirds’ hits, going 3-4 with an RBI double in the fifth and an RBI single in the 9th. The recently-promoted Craig is hitting .353 through his first five games at Aberdeen.

Starter Jake Lyons did not factor in the decision, but still gave the IronBirds one of his best outings of the season. The former 22nd-round pick is continuing to stretch out as the season goes, tying a season-high Tuesday night with four innings pitched. Lyons allowed only two hits while striking out three, and his only earned run came off of a fourth-inning solo HR. Through two starts in August, the burly 6’5”, 280-lb righty has tossed 8 innings of one-run ball, limiting opponents to a .111 batting average.

Box Score

Low-A: Carolina Mudcats 7, Delmarva Shorebirds 5

The Shorebirds could not hold onto an early lead in Salisbury, as the Mudcats scored five unanswered to take the win Tuesday night. Delmarva raced out to an early 3-0 lead, as third baseman Isaac De Leon capped a three-run first with a two-run homer. After Carolina got two runs back in the third, the Shorebirds restored their lead in the fourth off a two-run single from catcher Creed Willems.

The offense dried up in the later innings for Delmarva, and the Mudcats scored two in the fifth, two in the seventh and one in the ninth to steal the victory. Despite the five runs scored, the Shorebirds’ offense was relatively inconsistent, only putting together five hits and having no players register more than one hit. Eighteen-year-old Deivy Cruz was up and down as well as the Delmarva starter. The seven strikeouts in 4.2 innings certainly stand out, but the five hits and four runs allowed certainly leave plenty of room for improvement.

Box Score

Wednesday’s Scheduled Games