Orioles minor league recap 8/12: Zimmermann limits offense at Triple-A

Triple-A: Rochester Red Wings (Nationals) 5, Norfolk Tides 4

Bruce Zimmermann impressed with just one earned run in the first five frames. Zimmermann allowed four hits, walked one and struck out two. He didn’t miss many bats, but did throw 48 of 75 pitches for strikes.

Rochester used a four-run sixth inning to storm back and take control. Denyi Reyes allowed the big inning but did not allow a run in the final two frames.

The Tides struck first when Jordan Westburg launched a solo shot in the top of the first. Westburg, Gunnar Henderson and Kyle Stowers finished 1-for-4. Yusniel Diaz recorded the only multi-hit game for the Tides. Diaz and Stowers each doubled in the loss.

Double-A: Bowie Baysox 4, Akron RubberDucks (Guardians) 2

Hudson Haskin continued to make his case for a promotion with a 2-for-4 effort. César Prieto matched Haskin with a pair of singles, while Joey Ortiz doubled and drove in a run. Colton Cowser entered as a defensive replacement in the ninth and did not bat.

Brenan Hanifee allowed three hits and a run in 4.2 innings. The former fourth-round pick struck out two, walked two, but finished an out short of recording a win. Jensen Elliott recorded only four outs but got the win to move to 6-2.

High-A: Aberdeen IronBirds 4, Hudson Valley Renegades (Yankees) 3

Houston Roth did not start but he earned the win with four strong innings in relief. Roth allowed one run on three hits and struck out four. Xavier Moore struck out two of the three batters he faced to record the save.

Billy Cook led the way for Aberdeen with a pair of doubles. Donta' Williams drove in the first run with a single. Wilkin Grullon tied the game with an RBI-double in the seventh, and Davis Tavarez plated Grullon for the go-ahead run.

Low-A: Carolina Mudcats (Brewers) 4, Delmarva Shorebirds 0 (Game started 8/10)

The two clubs completed Wednesday’s game after it was suspended. Delmarva never threatened Carolina’s lead. Dylan Heid pitched four scoreless innings to give the Shorebirds a chance to come back.

Low-A: Delmarva Shorebirds 6. Carolina Mudcats (Brewers) 4

Noelberth Romero starred with a 3-for-4 performance that featured two doubles and two runs scored. Isaac De Leon matched Romero with three hits and drove in three of Delmarva’s six runs. Creed Willems finished 2-for-3.

Darlin Alcantara and Conor Grady each allowed four hits and a pair of runs. Alcantara struck out three in four innings.

Box scores from Thursday’s games can be found here.

Friday’s Scheduled Games