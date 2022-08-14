Orioles minor league recap 8/14: Losses, losses everywhere

Triple-A: Rochester Red Wings (Nationals) 5, Norfolk Tides 1

It was a very bad night for Norfolk’s offense, whose final runner reached based in the third inning. After a one-out Jordan Westburg walk, 20 consecutive Tides made outs. Their only run came in the first inning when Gunnar Henderson singled, moved to second on walk by Kyle Stowers, and scored on a single from Jacob Nottingham. Shayne Fontana singled to lead off the second, the Tides’ final hit.

The Red Wings’ starting pitcher, Cade Cavalli, is the number two prospect in the Nationals’ system and #43 in the MLB Pipeline Top 100. He struck out 11 Tides in his seven innings of work.

Recent Oriole Beau Sulser started for the Tides and was acceptable, with two runs over five innings. Sulser surrendered just three hits and one walk, while striking out six. Both of his runs scored via sacrifice fly. Rico Garcia and Zac Lowther combined to allow the other three runs in relief.

Box Score

Double-A: Akron RubberDucks (Guardians) 3, Bowie Baysox 2 (F/9) - Game 1

The Baysox lost both ends of a doubleheader last night, starting with a extra-innings defeat in game one. The game went into the top of the ninth tied at 1-1 and the Baysox went ahead on a single by Hudson Haskin that knocked in the Manfred Man to make the score 2-1.

Chayce McDermott, who came to the Orioles in the Trey Mancini trade, came on to get the save. He was unsuccessful. A bunt and sac fly tied the game, then McDermott gave up a walk, a single, and another single to lose the game.

McDermott was the first Bowie to allow a run since starter Ryan Watson, who also walked a batter who then came around to score. In between, Easton Lucas and Shelton Perkins combined to pitch 4.1 scoreless innings.

Box Score

Double-A: Akron 6, Bowie 1 - Game 2

Game two of the doubleheader had less drama than game one. Despite being played in Akron, the Baysox acted as the home team as the originally rained out contest was scheduled in Bowie. This fact did not help the Baysox.

Adam Stauffer started for the Baysox and gave up three runs in the first inning on a double, two singles, and a walk. The third run came in when catcher Cody Roberts made a throwing error on an attempted stolen base. Altogether, Stauffer gave up four runs in 3.1 innings. He also walked four, which I would advise against in the future.

Bowie’s offense mustered just a single hit in the game, a double from Roberts. Roberts moved to third on an errant pickoff throw and scored on a wild pitch.

Box Score

Some prospect numbers spanning both games of the doubleheader:

Connor Norby - 0-for-4, three walks

Colton Cowser - 0-for-8

Joey Ortiz - 0-for-3 (did not play game 2)

Cesar Prieto - 1-for-6, BB

Hudson Haskin - 2-for-6, BB

Coby Mayo - 0-for-3 (did not play game 1)

Not great!

High-A: Hudson Valley Renegades (Yankees) 3, Aberdeen IronBirds 1

The IronBirds managed just five hits in the game, with the lone run coming on a home r un from Darrell Hernaiz. Fellow prospect Heston Kjerstad was 0-for-4.

Peter Van Loon started and allowed one run in four innings. The score was tied 1-1 going into the eighth when relief pitcher Alex Pham someone impressively allowed two runs without giving up a hit. He walked the first two batters he faced and then gave up back-to-back sacrifice flies.

Box Score

Low-A: Carolina Mudcats (Brewers) 6, Delmarva Shorebirds 0

Rounding out a night of offensive ineptitude for the Orioles farm system last night were the Shorebirds, who had just two hits. Reed Trimble singled and Frederick Benscome doubled.

Starting pitcher Harol Arias took the loss with five runs allowed in just 2.2 innings. Only two of those runs were earned thanks to errors from Trimble and Noelbirth Romero. He also walked four guys, which didn’t help his cause.

Box Score

