Sunday afternoon Orioles game thread: @ Rays, 1:40

In what has been the most important series of the year so far for the Orioles, they have split the first two games against the Rays. After a statement win on Friday night to jump into playoff position, they had a rough game yesterday that saw D.L. Hall take his lumps in his major league debut in an 8-2 loss.

There are things at stake in today’s game. It’s as weird for me to type that as it is for you to read it. On August 14th, the Orioles are playing a meaningful baseball game. Should the Orioles win they will:

Take the series against the Rays on the road Clinch a winning record against the Rays this season, which will give them the head-to-head tiebreaker in the event they end the season with the same record Get back into third place in the A.L. East and have sole possession of the third wild card spot.

On the mound for this big game is innings eater Jordan Lyles. I hope he’s hungry! Tampa Bay counters with Drew Rasmussen, who is having a fine year with a 2.91 ERA in 19 starts.

Brett Phillips gets the start against his former team today, his first start in the series. Maybe he’ll have some of that revenge magic, though he doesn’t seem the sort to have a vengeful bone in his body.

Orioles lineup

1. Cedric Mullins (L) CF

2. Adley Rutschman (S) C

3. Anthony Santander (S) DH

4. Ramon Urias (R) 3B

5. Rougned Odor (L) 2B

6. Austin Hays (R) LF

7. Jorge Mateo (R) SS

8. Tyler Nevin (R) 1B

9. Brett Phillips (L) RF

SP; Jordan Lyles (RHP)

Rays lineup

1. Ji-Man Choi (L) 1B

2. Yandy Diaz (R) 3B

3. Randy Arozarena (R) DH

4. David Peralta (L) LF

5. Francisco Mejia (S) C

6. Yu Chang (R) 2B

7. Luke Raley (L) RF

8. Jose Siri (R) CF

9. Taylor Walls (S) SS

SP: Drew Rasmussen (RHP)

Let’s go O’s!