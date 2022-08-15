Orioles minor league recap 8/15: Stewart homers twice, Wells rehabs with Bowie

Triple-A: Norfolk Tides 12, Rochester Red Wings (Nationals) 5

DJ Stewart reminded everyone he is still in the organization with a massive 4-for-5 day. Stewart laced a two-run single in the first inning and added a pair of solo homers later in the game. He drove in four of Norfolk’s 12 runs.

Gunnar Henderson recorded three hits from the leadoff spot. Henderson capped his day with a solo shot in the ninth inning. Jordan Westburg singled, doubled and drove in a pair of runs. Kyle Stowers added a pair of hits, and Yusniel Diaz finished 2-for-5. Cadyn Grenier went 2-for-5 and scored three times.

It’s become less certain whether Matt Harvey will start a game for the Orioles this season. Harvey got the nod yesterday for Norfolk and allowed three runs in five innings. Harvey allowed five hits, three walks and struck out three. He coughed up a two-run homer in the fourth and a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning.

Double-A: Akron RubberDucks (Guardians) 7, Bowie Baysox 6

Bowie led by six in the fourth inning before Akron scored the final seven runs. Joey Ortiz got the Baysox on the board with a three-run homer in the third. Cesar Prieto added a run with an RBI double and Coby Mayo plated two with a single in the fourth.

Prieto led Bowie with three hits. Mayo and Connor Norby both added two. Colton Cowser scored twice in a 1-for-4 effort.

Alexander Wells tossed 2.2 scoreless innings in a rehab start. Wells allowed three hits but did not walk a batter. Griffin McLarty allowed a pair of unearned runs, but Akron capped their comeback against Drew Rom. Rom allowed the final five runs (three earned) in four innings. Rom walked four and struck out five. Bowie committed two errors.

High-A: Aberdeen IronBirds 6, Hudson Valley Renegades (Yankees) 5,

Unlike Bowie, Aberdeen benefited from a comeback. The IronBirds scored four times in the eighth inning to sneak one out against Hudson Valley. Connor Pavolony doubled, tripled and drove in three runs. Billy Cook added a two-run home run and Darell Hernaiz went 2-for-5 from the leadoff spot.

Aberdeen went with a true bullpen game as no pitcher worked more than two innings.

Heston Kjerstad exited the game after just one at bat, but MASN’s Steve Melewski reported that it was not injury related. Kjerstad spiked his bat in frustration and did not immediately run out a double-play ball in his only AB.

Low-A: Delmarva Shorebirds 3, Carolina Mudcats (Brewers) 2

Delmarva tied the game in the sixth before taking the lead in the seventh. Elio Prado scored the first run with a triple, and Stiven Acevedo drove in Prado to even the score at two. Frederick Bencosme drove in the go-ahead run with a single that scored Noelberth Romero.

Delmarva outhit Carolina 13-to-5. Bencosme finished 4-for-4, while Romero and Luis Valdez both added a pair of hits.

Deivy Cruz, Edgar Portes and Ryan Long all pitched three innings. Long earned the victory with three innings of one-hit ball. Long struck out seven and did not walk a batter.

Box scores from Sunday’s games can be found here.

There are no scheduled games for Monday.