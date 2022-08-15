Monday night Orioles game thread: at Toronto, 7:07

The Orioles will look to bounce back after dropping a pivotal weekend series against Tampa Bay. Baltimore has a tremendous opportunity to flip its momentum in another series with playoff implications. The O’s start the first of three in Toronto tonight with Kyle Bradish on the mound.

Ryan McKenna will get the start in center field against lefty Yusei Kikuchi. Anthony Santander will play right field after a change in the outfielder’s vaccination status. Santander missed a previous trip to Toronto this season, but he and Keegan Akin are now vaccinated.

Ryan Mountcastle still has some swelling in his hand but will start at first base. He’s joined in the infield by Terrin Vavra, Jorge Mateo and Ramón Urías. Austin Hays will take left field and Adley Rutschman will be behind the plate.

Tyler Nevin will start as the designated hitter against Kikuchi.

Bradish allowed three runs and worked into the sixth inning in his last start against the Jays. His inflated ERA has dropped after all three starts since returning from the injured list.

Orioles lineup:

Ryan McKenna CF Adley Rutschman C Anthony Santander RF Ryan Mountcastle 1B Ramón Urías 3B Austin Hays LF Jorge Mateo SS Terrin Vavra 2B Tyler Nevin DH

Starter: RHP Kyle Bradish

Blue Jays lineup:

George Springer DH Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 1B Lourdes Gurriel Jr. LF Teoscar Hernández RF Bo Bichette SS Matt Chapman 3B Raimel Tapia CF Whit Merrifield 2B Danny Jansen C

Starter: LHP Yusei Kikuchi