Tuesday night Orioles game thread: at Blue Jays, 7:07

You guys, I really want the Orioles to make the playoffs. Like, more than any Blue Jays fan I’m sure. The first step in doing that as of today is to beat the Blue Jays. I know the Orioles are up for it! They just have to beat Alek Manoah, or outlast him and beat the bullpen.

Manoah has faced the Orioles twice this year. On June 13th he pitched six shutout innings with just one hit allowed and seven strikeouts. He probably could have gone longer but the Blue Jays were winning 10-0 so why waste him. Then on August 9th, just last week, Manoah worked out of trouble for five innings, exiting with two runs allowed on eight hits and walk. The Orioles won that game with a comeback against the bullpen.

What I’m hoping is that those two starts were a trend and that tonight the Orioles will get hits against Manoah early and often and the they’ll finally win a game he starts. It could happen!

If it does happen, the Orioles will tie the Blue Jays in the win column with 61 wins apiece. That would be wild.

Dean Kremer has turned in some duds over the last month or so. Hopefully tonight he ups his game, because the Orioles really need it. Kremer has not faced the Blue Jays yet this year.

I gotta say, I like the look of the Orioles lineup today. It still has its troubles, to be sure, but it’s about as solid as it’s gonna get with the current roster. No offense to the slumping Austin Hays.

Orioles lineup

1. Cedric Mullins (L) CF

2. Adley Rutschman (S) C

3. Anthony Santander (S) DH

4. Ryan Mountcastle (R) 1B

5. Terrin Vavra (L) LF

6. Rougned Odor (L) 2B

7. Ramon Urias (R) 3B

8. Jorge Mateo (R) SS

9. Ryan McKenna (R) RF

SP: Dean Kremer (RHP)

Blue Jays lineup

1. George Springer (R) DH

2. Vladimir Guerrero (R) 1B

3. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (R) LF

4. Alejandro Kirk (R) C

5. Matt Chapman (R) 3B

6. Teoscar Hernandez (R) RF

7. Bo Bichette (R) SS

8. Santiago Espinal (R) 2B

9. Jackie Bradley Jr. (L) CF

SP: Alek Manoah (RHP)

Let’s go O’s!