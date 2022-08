It is Friday night.

The Orioles came out on top of an absolute donnybrook with the Red Sox, a game that saw the two teams combine for 25 runs and 37 hits. The Orioles hit five home runs and allowed none, three different batters had three hits apiece, and if you take out the top of the fifth inning the game was basically all-around awesome. As it is, the Orioles still put this one in the win column, so,

YOU KNOW WHAT MUST BE DONE.