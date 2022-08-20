Saturday afternoon Orioles game thread: vs Red Sox, 4:05

Good luck following up on last night’s performance. The Orioles and Red Sox played a wild game on Friday that was made much better simply because the O’s came out on top, 15-10.

The Birds can take the series today, although they will have to do it with B-squad type of lineup. Kyle Stowers sits, Adley Rutschman is the DH, Austin Hays leads off while Ryan McKenna steps in for Cedric Mullins in center.

Some of these changes make sense if you can accept that Brandon Hyde is treating today as he normally would treat a Sunday day game. That lineup is usually an odd one. But it’s hard to defend in the context of the huge offensive night on Friday and an upcoming off day at home Monday.

At least the Orioles have one heck of a bench tonight. Richie Martin is the perfect pinch runner, and Rougned Odor is ready to hit a walk off.

Orioles Starting Lineup

Austin Hays, LF Adley Rutschman, DH Anthony Santander, RF Ryan Mountcatle, 1B Ramón Urías, 2B Jorge Mateo, SS Ryan McKenna, CF Tyler Nevin, 3B Robinson Chirinos, C

Kyle Bradish, RHP (1-4, 6.38 ERA)

Red Sox Starting Lineup

Christian Arroyo, 2B Alex Verdugo, LF Xander Bogaerts, SS Rafael Devers, 3B J.D. Martinez, DH Eric Hosmer, 1B Enrique Hernández, CF Jarred Duran, RF Kevin Plawecki, C

Michael Wacha, RHP (7-1, 2.44 ERA)