Orioles minor league recap 8/21: Just call up Gunnar Henderson already

Triple-A: Norfolk Tides 8, Durham Bulls (Rays) 7 - F/10

The Tides looked en route to an easy win before Ryan Watson and Logan Gillaspie combined to give up six runs in the eighth and ninth innings. Prior to that starter Matt Harvey put up a decent game. The veteran pitcher gave up just one run, via home run, in five innings. He scattered seven hits and two walks in the outing.

The real fun in the game was on offense, where Gunnar Henderson continues to impress from the top of the lineup. He was at the center of two three-run innings for the Tides. In the second, the Tides scored their first run when Robert Neustrom doubled and score on a fielder’s choice. Two batters later, Henderson doubled in two runs to make the score 3-0.

In the fourth inning, Shayne Fontana got the party started with a home run, his first at triple-A. Later that inning with Brett Cumberland on base, Henderson launched his 11th homer as a Tide.

Then, just when you wondered what else Henderson could do, he picked up the walk-off single to give the Tides the win in the 10th inning.

One interesting fact is that Henderson played second base last night, after having just played two games at first base. It feels like the Orioles are looking for a place he’ll best fit in with the 2022 big league team, don’t you think? It has to be happening imminently, right? Right??

Gunnar Henderson ends it in extras for Norfolk pic.twitter.com/suPjqppzxv — The Verge- An Orioles MiLB Podcast (@BSLOnTheVerge) August 21, 2022

Double-A: Bowie Baysox 5, Somerset Patriots (Yankees) 3

The big news of this game for the non-Orioles fans is that Yankees star Giancarlo Stanton was making a rehab start for the Patriots. Justin Armbruester, the starting pitcher for the Baysox, had to feel good about retiring Stanton three times including swinging strikeouts. It was part of a solid day for Armbruester, who gave up one run on a solo home run, one of just two hits on the day.

The offensive star for Bowie was Connor Norby (#12) who reached base four times with three hits and a walk. He knocked in three of the team’s five runs on an RBI single and a two-run double. He also scored twice courtesy of a fielder’s choice and a single from Hudson Haskin (#22).

Leadoff batter Colton Cowser (#5) singled, walked, and scored two runs.

Giancarlo Stanton can’t even handle this @Baysox pitching. 0-2 with 2 Ks. No wonder he couldn’t make it in the Show. #Birdland pic.twitter.com/waZ3AtBtki — Stephen Heup (@MD_Pride_410) August 21, 2022

High-A: Asheville Tourists (Astros) 4, Aberdeen IronBirds 0

The Ironbirds managed just six hits, all singles, in the game. Only Davis Tavarez had a multi-hit game. Heston Kjerstad had a single in four trips. Injured infielder Jonathan Araúz went 0-for-4 on a rehab assignment.

Starting pitcher Peter Van Loon and relief pitcher Daniel Federman each pitched four innings with Van Loon striking out six and Federman five. They each allowed two runs, though both of Federman’s were unearned thanks to a throwing error by Luis Valdez to start the eighth inning.

Low-A: Delmarva Shorebirds 5, Salem Red Sox 3

The Shorebirds and Red Sox were tied going into the ninth inning, but the Shorebirds put up two runs on a Creed Willems home run and a bases-loaded walk from Max Wagner (#20) to take the lead. It was a big night for Willems, who also had an RBI triple earlier in the game.

Reed Trimble (#28) also homered for the Shorebirds and added a single and a walk from the top of the lineup. The recently drafted Dylan Beavers (#10) also had two hits and a walk, including a triple.

On the mound, starter Deivy Cruz was solid with two earned runs (three total) in five innings. Cruz struck out two and didn’t walk any, with four hits allowed. Ryan Long pitched four good innings in relief, allowing just one hit.

Bonus Jackson Holliday

Holliday DH’d for the Florida Coast League Orioles and had a single and two walks. It’s been just 24 plate appearances, but Holliday is having a very nice start to his professional career with a .583 OBP.

