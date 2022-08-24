Wednesday Bird Droppings: Félix Bautista’s best outing yet

Good morning, Birdland!

GUNNAR HENDERSON did not get called up on Tuesday as many of us had hoped. He remains in Triple-A, where he started at second base yet again. His big league call-up sometime this month still seems likely, but it hasn’t happened yet.

The Orioles still got the job done, beating the White Sox and their Cy Young contender 5-3 in the series opener. It was somewhat of a gritty win. The Orioles did not have a lot of traffic on the bases, recording just five hits and three walks. And the bullpen had to labor a bit. But the end result is what you want, a win over a team that is still in the wild card mix.

One player that was operating at peak performance was Félix Bautista. He was tasked with getting a five-out save, and he delivered, striking out three in the process. His fastball averaged 100.8 mph and was thrown no slower than 100.1 mph. That average is a 1.8 mph increase on his season average. It was ridiculous! White Sox slugger Eloy Jimenez took a 102 mph offering off his elbow and had to be removed from the game. I would have simply passed away in that moment.

Unfortunately, there was not much help elsewhere in the competition for that final playoff spot in the AL. The Twins lost, but they were already behind the O’s. All of the Rays, Blue Jays, and Mariners were also victorious. The deficit to make up remains 2.5 games.

The O’s can capture another series win today. Spenser Watkins faces Lucas Giolito on the bump. Maybe Henderson gets called up today? We can dream.

Links

Orioles sending first overall pick Jackson Holliday to Low-A Delmarva to finish first pro season | The Baltimore Sun

This is a pleasant surprise, and perhaps an indication that the Orioles believe they can be a tad more aggressive with Jackson Holliday’s development. Not all teams send high school draftees to an affiliate the same summer in which they are drafted. But the Orioles are giving Holliday a head start. That could allow him to get to the bigs within two years, a timeline that the teen mentioned in his introductory press conference earlier this summer.

With a bright orange championship belt, the latest Orioles tradition decides the player of the game | The Baltimore Sun

Once again, Robinson Chirinos and Rougned Odor are coming up with ideas to keep things light in the Orioles clubhouse. Vibes seriously need to be considered in future WAR calculations. Make it so!

Updated farm system rankings for 2022 | MLB Pipeline

The O’s are number one, even without Adley Rutschman. That is pretty sweet.

Leftovers for breakfast | Roch Kubatko

I am firmly of the mind that Jorge Mateo should be the Orioles shortstop on Opening Day 2023. He has proven himself, and there is no guarantee that Henderson or anyone else could provide his level of defense. Instead, put Henderson at third next year. That could free up Jordan Westburg to be a trade piece to help you nab a top-tier starting pitcher. Just spitballing over here!

Orioles birthdays

Is it your birthday? Happy birthday!

A guy by the name of Cal Ripken Jr. turns 62 today. The Maryland native got a chance to play for his hometown team, and had a pretty nice career. Over 21 seasons in the bigs, Ripken went to 19 all star games, won Rookie of the Year in 1982, took home two MVP awards, owns two Gold Glove awards, eight Silver Sluggers, and set a record for the most consecutive games played. He was named to the MLB Hall of Fame in 2007 with 98.5% of the vote.

This day in O’s history

1970 - For the third straight season Orioles pitcher Dave McNally wins a 20th game. He allows 10 hits to the Athletics, but the O’s still prevail 5-1.

1983 - Orioles reliever Tippy Martinez records all three outs in the 10th inning on pick offs of Blue Jays runners.

2012 - The Orioles become the first team to be involved in back-to-back three-homer games. Adrian Beltre hit three against them on August 22nd, and Chris Davis launches three dongs in their 6-4 win over the Blue Jays on this day.