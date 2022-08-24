Wednesday night Orioles game thread: vs. White Sox, 7:05.

With the likes of Alek Manoah and Shane McClanahan in the division, the Orioles have plenty of experience facing Cy-Young-caliber pitchers this year. Dylan Cease was the O’s most recent victim Tuesday night, as the Birds chased Cease in the sixth during their series-opening win.

However, that win will mean nothing if the Orioles can’t build on that in game 2 vs. Lucas Giolito. In three previous situations where Baltimore beat McClanahan and Manoah, the O’s were 0-3 in the following games. Continuing that trend tonight could represent a huge blow to the Orioles’ playoff push—especially after their win over Cease got them no closer to a Wild Card spot due to results elsewhere.

The good news for Birdland is the Birds get to face a struggling Lucas Giolito tonight, looking for a series win. Giolito has been a welcome sight for Orioles hitters throughout his career, as he comes in with a career 6.41 ERA against Baltimore. That number is a little better in Camden Yards, but still not exactly good at 4.76.

This will be Giolito’s first time facing the O’s this year, but in two starts last year he did post 21 Ks over 12.1 innings, picking up two Ws in the process. Giolito in 2022 is a much different pitcher though. His ERA has jumped up by almost two runs, while his WHIP has jumped from 1.10 in ‘21 to 1.53 in ‘22. Giolito is still a strong strikeout artist, but if the O’s can put the ball in play, they should be in for a successful night.

Spenser Watkins takes the mound for Baltimore tonight, looking to continue his dominance over teams from the Windy City. In 15.2 innings against the White Sox and Cubs this year, Watkins has a 1.15 ERA. In Watkins’ last start against the Cubs, he took the L despite only giving up one run over 5.2 innings of work. The Oriole’s bats will look to better back Watkins’ efforts tonight, and make up for the seven starts this season where Watkins has received two or fewer runs of support.

A carry-over from Tuesday is that White Sox DH Eloy Jimenez will not be in the lineup tonight after taking a 102-mph Felix Bautista fastball to the elbow. Jimenez opened the scoring Tuesday with a two-run HR in the first, but his power will be absent tonight.

Orioles Lineup

Cedric Mullins (L) CF Adley Rutschman (S) DH Anthony Santander (S) RF Ryan Mountcastle (R) 1B Austin Hays (R) LF Ramon Urias (R) 3B Rougned Odor (L) 2B Jorge Mateo (S) SS Robinson Chirinos (R) C

White Sox Lineup