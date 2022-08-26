Orioles minor league recap 8/26: Mike Baumann trades scoreless innings with Trevor Rogers

Triple-A: Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Marlins) 5, Norfolk Tides 1

Marlins’ starter Trevor Rogers absolutely punished Norfolk over six no-hit innings. Rogers struck out 12 and walked just one. He struck out seven of the first eight batters he faced and threw 57 of 86 pitches for strikes. The guy looked healthy.

Mike Baumann started for Norfolk and did his best to match the All-Star in the opposite dugout. Baumann allowed only two hits in five scoreless frames. Baumann struck out five, walked one, and threw 43 of 67 pitches for strikes.

Jacksonville did its damage against Denyi Reyes. Reyes took the loss after allowing five runs in three innings of work.

Jacob Nottingham broke up the no-hitter immediately after Rogers left the game. Nottingham came around to score on a wild pitch after a Yusniel Diaz double. GUNNAR HENDERSON went 0-for-2 but worked two walks. Henderson and Nottingham both stole bases. Kelvin Gutiérrez doubled for Norfolk’s only other extra-base hit. Jordan Westburg finished 0-for-4.

Double-A: Bowie Baysox 11, Altoona Curve (Pirates) 8

Bowie scored in six of the first seven innings to take control of the game. Colton Cowser led the charge with a four-hit game from the leadoff spot. Cowser doubled and drove in a pair of runs. Connor Norby plated a team-high five runs in a 2-for-3 effort. Norby blasted a two-run homer in the first inning and a solo shot in the sixth.

Hudson Haskin and Toby Welk both had multi-hit games. Cody Roberts added a two-run home run in the fifth, and Norby tacked on an insurance run with a sacrifice fly in the seventh. John Rhodes singled and walked twice, and Coby Mayo finished 1-for-4 with two RBIs.

Cade Povich allowed five runs in five innings. Povich gave up four hits and two walks, but Altoona made him pay with a three-run homer in the fourth and a two-run blast in the fifth. Povich struck out seven.

Conner Loeprich notched the save with a perfect ninth inning.

High-A: Wilmington Blue Rocks (Nationals) 3, Aberdeen IronBirds 1

Darell Hernaiz got Aberdeen on the board with a solo home run in the ninth, but it was far too late. Hernaiz and Heston Kjerstad both went 2-for-4 to account for four of Aberdeen’s five hits.

Antonio Velez took the loss after allowing two runs in 3.2 innings. Dylan Heid gave up a run and struck out five in three innings of relief.

Low-A: Lynchburg Hillcats (Guardians) 7, Delmarva Shorebirds 3

Delmarva entered the ninth leading by one, but Lynchburg managed to force extra innings. The Hillcats tagged Delmarva for four runs in the 10th to secure the victory.

Jackson Holliday took a walk with the bases loaded to get Delmarva on the board. Holliday finished 1-for-4 with a double in his Low-A debut. Jud Fabian walked twice in a 1-for-3 effort, and Dylan Beavers added a double in four trips. Carter Young notched Delmarva’s only multi-hit game with a 2-for-4 showing from the leadoff spot.

Juan Nunez shined with four scoreless innings to start the game. Yaqui Rivera allowed Lynchburg’s final five runs before being chased in the 10th.

Box scores for Thursday’s games can be found here.

Friday’s Scheduled Games