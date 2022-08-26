Friday night Orioles game thread: at Astros, 8:10

The Orioles head to Houston riding high after an improbable series victory. The Birds took two of three from Chicago, but will need to put in a respectable performance this weekend to keep pace in the wild card race.

Kyle Stowers is back in the lineup after picking a perfect time to hit his first home run last night. He’ll be joined in the outfield by Cedric Mullins and Austin Hays. Anthony Santander will be the DH.

Tonight will be Baltimore’s first game against the Astros. Aside from the reunion with Mancini, it’s an opportunity for Baltimore to prove they can compete with the best of the best in the AL.

Rookie Kyle Bradish will face Lance McCuellers Jr. Last night should prove that anything is possible with this team... Let’s see what happens next.

Orioles Lineup:

Cedric Mullins CF Adley Rutschman C Anthony Santander DH Ryan Mountcastle 1B Austin Hays RF Kyle Stowers LF Ramón Urías 3B Rougned Odor 2B Jorge Mateo SS

Starter: RHP Kyle Bradish