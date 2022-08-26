Friday Night Orioles Victory GIF Party: O’s blank Astros, 2-0

It is Friday night.

The Orioles have gone into Houston, home of the AL’s best record Astros, and pitched a combined shutout. Kyle Bradish held the Astros to just two hits in an eight inning outing - the second-longest by an Oriole (behind only John Means’s no-hitter) since 2019 - and Cionel Pérez and Dillon Tate combined for a scoreless ninth. Ramón Urías hit a two-run homer that proved the difference.

Elsewhere in MLB, the Jays and Rays both lost games. The Orioles are three games back of the top AL wild card spot, 2.5 games back of the second, and two back of the third. That last one will change by a half-game depending on whether the Mariners win or lose later.

The team is seven games over .500 for the first time all year, and at 66-59, have equaled the win total of the 2010 Orioles.

YOU KNOW WHAT MUST BE DONE.