Saturday night Orioles game thread: @ Astros, 7:10

After their thrilling win last night thanks to Kyle Bradish’s incredible start and Ramón Urías’s monster home run onto the train tracks at Minute Maid Park, the Orioles find themselves in position to win the series with Dean Kremer on the mound.

Jose Urquidy is on the mound for the Astros, so it will be a tough task for the O’s batters, who haven’t looked too imposing of late. Can they make it happen?

Orioles lineup

1. Cedric Mullins (L) DH

2. Adley Rutschman (S) C

3. Anthony Santander (S) LF

4. Ryan Mountcastle (R) 1B

5. Austin Hays (R) RF

6. Ramon Urias (R) 3B

7. Ryan McKenna (R) CF

8. Rougned Odor (L) 2B

9. Jorge Mateo (R) SS

Astros lineup

1. Jose Altuve (R) 2B

2. Yuli Gurriel (R) 1B

3. Yordan Alvarez (L) DH

4. Alex Bregman (R) 3B

5. Kyle Tucker (L) RF

6. Christian Vazquez (R) C

7. Trey Mancini (R) LF

8. David Hensley (R) SS

9. Mauricio Dubon (R) CF

Is tonight the night that Trey Mancini goes yard against his former team? I sure hope not.

Let’s go O’s!