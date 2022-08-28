Sunday afternoon Orioles game thread: at Astros, 2:10

Justin Verlander is due for a loss. The future hall-of-famer has been absolutely dominant this season, and he’ll look to play stopper today for the best team in the American League.

The Orioles do not appear to be a team fazed by the pitcher on the mound. Baltimore is looking for the sweep after taking the first two games in Houston. Austin Voth will look to give the O’s another impressive start, but he likely does not have eight innings in him.

Voth will throw to Robinson Chirinos in the Sunday day game. Adley Rutschman is still in the lineup as the designated hitter. Anthony Santander, Cedric Mullins and Austin Hays will handle the outfield.

Ryan Mountcastle will look to get the bat going after an 0-for-4 yesterday. He’ll be joined in the infield by Rougned Odor, Jorge Mateo and Ramón Urías.

Trey Mancini will bat fifth and play left field for Houston.

The Orioles made up ground in the wild card chase yesterday, but they still have work to do. Another win in the state of Texas could go a long way today.

Orioles lineup:

Cedric Mullins CF Adley Rutschman DH Anthony Santander LF Ryan Mountcastle 1B Austin Hays RF Ramón Urías 3B Rougned Odor 2B Jorge Mateo SS Robinson Chirinos C

Starter: RHP Austin Voth