Orioles minor league recap 8/28: Colton Cowser blasts walk-off home run

Triple-A: Norfolk Tides 9, Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Marlins) 2

GUNNAR HENDERSON set the tone with a stand-up triple in the first at bat of the game. Henderson somehow failed to score in the first inning, but still finished 3-for-4 with a sacrifice fly. The Tides scored three times in the third and fourth innings to establish an early lead.

Jordan Westburg drove in the first run of the game with a one-out double. Westburg went 1-for-5 on the day. Jacob Nottingham followed with a two-run double that scored Westburg and Henderson. Nottingham posted a 2-for-5 line with 3 RBIs.

Cadyn Grenier went an impressive 2-for-2 with two walks and four runs scored. Greg Cullen made his only hit count with a three-run home run in the fourth inning.

Travis Lakins pitched three innings in a rehab assignment. Lakins posted two zeros before allowing a two-run home run in the third inning. He allowed four hits, walked two and struck out one.

Chris Vallimont tossed three perfect innings with a pair of strikeouts. Logan Gillaspie added a scoreless inning in relief.

Double-A: Bowie Baysox 5, Altoona Curve (Pirates) 4

Colton Cowser stepped up in the bottom of the ninth with one out and a man on first. The game ended three pitches later. Cowser blasted a line drive that cleared the right-center field fence and gave Bowie the victory.

Andrew Daschbach finished 2-for-3 and also worked a walk. Hudson Haskin picked up the other multi-hit game with a 2-for-4 effort. Connor Norby and Joey Ortiz each went 1-for-4.

Chayce McDermott limited Altoona to only one hit in five innings. McDermott struck out four, walked two, and allowed his only run on a double in the fourth. Easton Lucas allowed a run in two innings, and Conner Loeprich earned the win with 1.1 scoreless innings at the end.

High-A: Wilmington Blue Rocks (Nationals) 8, Aberdeen IronBirds 1

Wilmington pounced on Daniel Lloyd with four runs in the first and three more in the third. An early error ensured only three of the seven runs were earned.

Jake Lyons helped save the bullpen with three scoreless innings. Rickey Ramirez replaced Lyons and tossed a clean eighth inning.

Heston Kjerstad singled twice in five trips, and Isaac Bellony added a pair of singles. Billy Cook recorded the only extra-base hit with a double and also worked a walk. Bellony scored the only run via a Chris Givin sacrifice fly.

Low-A: Lynchburg Hillcats (Guardians) 6, Delmarva Shorebirds 4

Delmarva led by four entering the seventh inning, but Lynchburg scored the final six runs to stun the Shorebirds. Edgar Portes allowed three runs in three innings, and Yaqui Rivera took the loss with three runs in the final two frames.

The late runs wiped out four no-hit innings by Conor Grady. Grady, and 18th-round pick in 2021, walked one and struck out four.

Delmarva tallied six hits with two coming from Adam Crampton. Crampton drove in a pair, and Elio Prado picked up an RBI with a triple in the second inning. Max Wagner and Dylan Beavers went hitless, but Beavers walked and stole a base.

There are no scheduled games on Monday.