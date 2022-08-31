Orioles minor league recap 8/31: Connor Norby dazzles with two HRs in Baysox win

Triple-A: Norfolk Tides 5, Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Phillies) 0

We all know that DL Hall (Orioles #6 prospect, MLB Top 100 #92) is a candidate for a September call-up, and is reportedly being added to the Orioles taxi squad today. Tuesday night, Bruce Zimmermann made a case that he deserves a call up too. The lefty carved up the IronPigs, setting a season-high with eight strikeouts over 7.2 innings, only allowing three hits. The outing Tuesday was a bounce back for Zimmermann, who had struggled to a 4.15 ERA in his previous three starts in August.

Hall then closed out the game in his new relief role for Norfolk. The flame-throwing lefty got the last four outs, recording a strikeout and a walk. Since moving to the bullpen, Hall has a 4.05 ERA over 6.2 innings pitched, but he continues to rack up strikeouts at a rate of 14.8 per nine innings.

GUNNAR HENDERSON (Orioles #1, MLB #2), who is also reportedly on his way to Baltimore, went 3-5 with two stolen bases for good measure. The two debutants for the Tides had mixed results. Joey Ortiz (Orioles #19) got off to a strong start in Norfolk, going 2-4 with a double and two RBIs. Colton Cowser! (Orioles #4, MLB #43) did not get off to such a strong start for the Tides, going 0-5 with three strikeouts.

Box Score

Double-A: Bowie Baysox 6, Erie SeaWolves (Tigers) 5

After all the recent movement of Orioles’ infield prospects, Connor Norby (Orioles #12) clearly wanted to state his case for promotion too. The power-hitting second baseman did just that with a two-homerun display Tuesday against Erie, adding a triple to finish the night 3-4. The 21st and 22nd homers of the year for the 2021 second-round pick give him the lead amongst all Orioles’ minor leaguers and put him one behind Anthony Santander for the organization lead. In no way were these HRs from Norby just wall-scrapers either.

Second home run of the night for Connor Norby!!



He's 3/3 with two home runs and a triple so far. 22 home runs on the year. pic.twitter.com/xGOwKWStkr — The Verge- An Orioles MiLB Podcast (@BSLOnTheVerge) August 30, 2022

Darell Hernaiz (Orioles #18), in his first game with the Baysox, went 0-5. The shortstop did, however, drive in a run on a groundout in the fifth and later came around to score on Norby’s second homer. The double-play combo for the Baysox combined for all five Bowie RBIs on Tuesday.

After Norby’s prodigious power display, the game-deciding run for the Baysox came across in a much more anticlimactic way. After Cody Roberts doubled to lead off the top of the ninth, he came around to score on consecutive Erie wild pitches.

Box Score

High-A: Aberdeen IronBirds vs. Hickory Crawdads (Rangers), PPD.

Rain in Aberdeen delayed the debut of 2022 draft pick Jud Fabian (Orioles #25) with the High-A team. The IronBirds and Crawdads will play a doubleheader Wednesday night to make up for the missed game on Tuesday.

Low-A: Fredericksburg Nationals 8, Delmarva Shorebirds

The Shorebirds fell behind early Tuesday night and never quite recovered in their loss to the Nationals. Opener Keagan Gillies gave up three runs over the first two innings, and by the end of the five, Delmarva was down 6-2. The closest the Shorebirds ever got things was 6-4 in the top of the seventh after a Carter Young RBI groundout. Fredericksburg would go on to add runs in the bottom of the seventh and eighth and Delmarva couldn’t get a rally going in the ninth.

While 2022 No.1 overall pick Jackson Holliday (Orioles #3, MLB #14) did not register a hit Tuesday, he did showcase an advanced approach at the plate. The 18-year-old drew two walks and came around to score both times. Fellow 2022 draft pick Dylan Beavers (Orioles #8) was one of the offensive standouts for Delmarva, going 2-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored. 2021 second-round pick Reed Trimble also went 2-4 with a double and an RBI.

Box Score

Wednesday’s Schedule Games