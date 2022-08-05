Orioles minor league recap 8/5: Bowie’s offense keeps on rolling

Triple-A: Nashville Sounds (Brewers) 6, Norfolk Tides 2

Gunnar Henderson posted a rare 0-for-4 from the leadoff spot, but that’s not the number that jumped off the page. Norfolk posted six (6!) errors in a 6-2 loss to Nashville. Starter Chris Vallimont, Kelvin Gutiérrez, Brett Cumberland, Jordan Westburg, Kyle Stowers and Henderson all committed errors on a bizarre night in the field.

I’m not sure if the sun shined brighter than normal or if the entire team was sleep-deprived, but six errors will not win you many ball games. Norfolk managed only three hits in the loss. Cumberland led the way with two singles and Westburg added the other knock.

Vallimont allowed three unearned runs on just three hits in five innings. Only one of Nashville’s six runs were charged to Norfolk pitchers.

Double-A: Bowie Baysox 14, Harrisburg Senators (Nationals) 3

Bowie ended up the positive side of another laugher last night. The bats continued to shine with the Baysox tallying 13 hits. Connor Norby delivered a 3-for-5 night with a homer and a double, and J.D. Mundy matched him with three hits of his own.

John Rhodes finished 2-for-5 with a run scored, and Cesar Prieto went 2-for-4 with a double and a walk. Rhodes paired his productive night at the dish with a nice play in right field.

The John Rhodes show is fun. pic.twitter.com/9OgmA9j5Il — The Verge- An Orioles MiLB Podcast (@BSLOnTheVerge) August 5, 2022

Joey Ortiz continued a strong stretch by displaying patience at the plate. Ortiz walked four times and finished 1-for-2 with four runs scored. Hudson Haskin doubled and walked twice.

Garrett Stallings gave up nine hits but allowed only two runs in 5.2 innings. Easton Lucas and Hector Perez combined for 3.1 innings of one-hit ball.

High-A: Wilmington Blue Rocks (Nationals) 5, Aberdeen IronBirds Wilmington 3 SPD/5th inning

This one was suspended for rain with two on and nobody out in the top of the fifth inning. The game will be finished Friday with the time yet to be determined as of this writing.

Aberdeen led by three before the Blue Rocks struck for five runs against Ignacio Feliz in the bottom of the fourth. Colin Burns went 1-for-1 with two walks and a pair of RBIs. Davis Tavarez doubled and Coby Mayo went 0-for-2 with a walk.

Low-A: Augusta GreenJackets (Braves) 10, Delmarva Shorebirds 7

Augusta stormed back with an eight-run eighth inning to stun Delmarva. Carson King allowed four runs without recording an out, and Alejandro Mendez took a bad-luck blown save when he allowed three earned runs in two innings. The crooked number wiped out impressive outings by Moises Chace and Yaqui Rivera.

Roberto Martinez posted a 3-for-5 night with a homer, double and three RBIs. Creed Willems tripled to provide Delmarva’s only other extra-base hit. Isaac De Leon finished 1-for-3 with two walks.

