Friday Night Orioles Victory GIF Party: O’s take down Pirates, 1-0

It is Friday night.

The Orioles managed to beat the Pirates, 1-0, in spite of 2-5 hitting with runners in scoring position and leaving 11 men on base. Dean Kremer got the party started with six shutout innings, Cedric Mullins hit a pair of doubles on his bobblehead giveaway night, and Felix “The Mountain” Bautista got the save in his first post-trade deadline save chance.

The Orioles are now 55-51. This is the winningest Orioles team of the Mike Elias era.

YOU KNOW WHAT MUST BE DONE.