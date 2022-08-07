Sunday Bird Droppings: The Orioles are one game out of a wild card spot

Hello, friends.

It is August 7 and the Orioles are a game out of a playoff spot! They have played 107 of the 162 games they are scheduled to play and only one game separates the O’s from the Rays. Tampa Bay holds the third AL Wild Card presently, and dropped their Saturday game to the Tigers. With the Orioles picking up a 6-3 win over the Pirates - their fifth straight victory - they’re now one game back. Check out Andrea’s recap of the game for the lovely totals.

This is fun and still rather unbelievable. The Orioles could end today tied for a wild card spot, if they win again and the Rays lose again. Depending on a late result between the Angels and Mariners, the Orioles could find themselves within a game of the second wild card spot, too. They are tantalizingly close to being able to put themselves in the driver’s seat.

At 56-51, the Orioles are five games above .500 for the first time in more than five years. They last were that many games over .500 on June 7, 2017, when they were 31-26. It’s been a long time since then. Absolutely no one who was on the MLB roster in June of 2017 is still on the team.

Safe to say that people around Birdland have noticed that there’s something different going on with the team this year. Last night’s game against the Pirates drew 41,086 fans. It is the first time the team has drawn so many fans to a non-Opening Day/home opener game since September 23, 2017.

Now, to be sure, there was a confluence of stuff going on there. The O’s were celebrating the 30th anniversary of Camden Yards with a giveaway and a pregame ceremony including some former Orioles. There was a post-game concert featuring Baltimore’s own Dru Hill.

But also, the Orioles are... good! They’re 31-20 when playing at Camden Yards. Any given day’s starting pitcher probably isn’t fueling much in the way of day-of-game sales, but there seems to be something fun and exciting in a lot of games. Last night’s win saw some slick Jorge Mateo defense, a clutch Ryan McKenna pinch hit, and Adley Rutschman getting on base four times.

The Orioles will try to close out a sweep of the Pirates this afternoon at 1:35. Spenser Watkins is set to pitch for the O’s, with Bryse Wilson pitching for Pittsburgh. Wilson has a 6.20 ERA in 61 innings this year. What ought to be done is obvious. Whether it will be done is always another story. Games against losing teams are sporadic the rest of the way. The O’s won’t get many more chances like they do today.

Birthdays and Orioles anniversaries

Today in 2019, Chris Davis tried to fight Brandon Hyde in the dugout. We’ve come a long way in three years, friends.

There are several former Orioles who were born on this day. They are: 2015 catcher Ryan Lavarnway, 2020-21 pitcher Wade LeBlanc, 2001-05 catcher Geronimo Gil, 2004-05 pitcher Jason Grimsley, and 1955-57 outfielder Tex Nelson.

Is today your birthday? Happy birthday to you! Your birthday buddies for today include: Revolutionary War general Nathaniel Greene (1742), dancer/spy Mata Hari (1876), and actress Charlize Theron (1975).

On this day in history...

In 1782, the Badge of Military Merit was created under direction of George Washington, to be given to soldiers who suffered wounds in battle. We know this award today as the Purple Heart.

In 1942, Marines landed on the island of Guadalcanal, launching a six-month campaign that was the first American offensive of World War II. There were 7,100 American fatalities in the battle, and 29 ships sank in naval battles waged over control of the waters around the island.

And that’s the way it is in Birdland on August 7. Have a safe Sunday. Go O’s!