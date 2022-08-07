You can’t get an Adley Rutschman hug, but you can get an Adley Hugs t-shirt

Adley Rutschman has been everything an Orioles fan could have hoped and more. A couple of months into his Orioles career, he is the best hitter on the team. By measures like Wins Above Replacement, he’s the most valuable player on the team, thanks to his solid hitting and stellar defense at the premium position of catcher.

There’s one other great thing about Adley that isn’t measured in any kind of statistic or modern metric. Whenever he’s behind the plate after an Orioles win, he goes out and meets the pitcher and gives him a big ol’ hug. My wife has been saying to me for weeks, “Adley looks like he gives great hugs!” She’s not wrong.

